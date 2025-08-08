Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
RED BANK: FILMMAKER “DADDY LOVE” COMES HOME FOR BIRTHDAY PREMIERE
August 8th @ 1pm
The trailer for Blood Ties by director Daddy Love. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)
By BRIAN DONOHUE
Saturday’s a big day for filmmaker and Red Bank native Daddy Love. The director, known during his Red Bank Primary School days as George Pryor, celebrates his 38th birthday and premieres his latest film “Blood Ties” at Count Basie Cinemas.
Filmmaker “Daddy Love.” (photo courtesy George Pryor)
He describes it as a psychological thriller that “explores deep emotional and psychological journeys, highlighting themes of family, betrayal, and resilience.”
Pryor recently graduated with a BA in film silence from Los Angeles Film School, but he’s hardly new at this, with “Blood Ties” being his ninth independent film project.
His previous project was a “Dark City” a series set in Asbury Park about a mayor struggling in a corrupt New Jersey town. It is currently streaming on Tubi.
When he’s not making his own films, Pryor runs Pure Shot Studio in Asbury Park, where he produces photos and video for clients.
He chose to premiere his latest film in Red Bank as a nod to his roots growing up on Drs. James Parker Boulevard and Newman Springs Road.
A birthday party, film premiere and homecoming all in one.
The Basie Center Cinemas are located at 36 White Street.
redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided byredbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.
Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
Do you like to Partyline? Anybody can post to redbankgreen with Partyline.Learn More