RED BANK SIDEWALK SALE UNDERWAY

August 8th @ 12pm

2025 Red Bank sidewalk sale 08082025The 2025 Red Bank Sidewalk Sale is underway.  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Red Bank’s 71st annual Sidewalk Sale got underway Friday with crowds flocking to sunshine-drenched racks of clothes like internet shopping had never been invented. We saw brisk browsing and sales at several spots we visited at high noon. The sale continues Saturday and Sunday with more than 30 businesses offering deals and promotions.

Parkins is free downtowns all three days, courtesy of the Borough of Red Bank. 

Below is a list of participating businesses listed by location, from Red Bank RiverCenter. 

Bridge Avenue

  • Frame to Please / Paws For a Cause (2 Bridge Ave./The Galleria) – Outrageous bargains!!!
  • Town & Country Design Center Studio (25 Bridge Ave.) – 50% off select sale items!

Broad Street

  • A.H. Fisher Diamonds (46 Broad St.) – Discounted Pre-loved Jewelry!
  • Amanda Jean NYC (69 Broad St.) – 30 – 80% off.  EVERYTHING MUST GO!!!
  • Coney Waffle – (13 Broad St.) – Free fudge samples!
  • Dor L’ Dor (25 Broad St.) – Storewide sales!
  • Earth Spirit (18 Broad St.) – Shop great sales at Red Bank’s original metaphysical shop!
  • Fourchette (132 Broad St.) –  Save on a wide array of cheeses, olive oils, and more!
  • Georgetown Fine Clothiers (62 Broad St.) – Big discount tables!
  • Giselle Boutique (65 Broad St.) – Summer Blowout Sale
  • Monmouth Academy of Ballet (141 Broad St.) – 10% discount on early registrations placed before the end of August
  • Mustillo’s (11 Broad St.) – Bridal Sample Sale – 50 – 70% – Special occasion dresses $20 & $50
  • Poor Cat Designs (53 Broad St.) – 25% off storewide
  • Red Bank Artisan Collective (43 Broad St.) – 10 – 50% OFF select items 
  • Toy Utopia (66 Broad St.) – Stop by for the most fun sale of the year!
  • The Robinson Ale House (26 Broad St.) – 15% off all merchandise
  • Woodhouse Spa – (73 Broad St.) – 20% off all retail products purchased Aug 8 – 10

English Plaza

  • Forge (50 English Plaza) – Up to 50% off on selected items!

Front Street

  • C.T. Peters, Inc. Appraisers (2-A W Front St.) – Featuring David Hockney Paper Pools in Paris!
  • Robertella Boutique (23 E Front St.) – Biggest sale so far! Up to 50% off!!!

Maple Avenue 

  • Alpha Fit Club (23 Maple Ave.) – First month of Unlimited Classes is $99! First class is FREE!!!

Mechanic Street

  • Jersey Cookie Girl (11 Mechanic St.) – 10% off $25 purchase
  • Nest (32 Mechanic St.) – Up to 75% off floor model furniture and accessories!

Monmouth Street

  • Angel’s Gowns (71 Monmouth St.) – Special occasion dresses for women and children
  • Back to Nature (25 Monmouth St.) – $5 and $10 tables filled with a variety of gift, wellness, and jewelry items!
  • Camera Culture (24 Monmouth St) – Shop great deals!
  • L Studio (31 Monmouth St.) – $50 gift cards on sale for $40!  
  • Pearl St. Consignment and Custom Clothes (117 Monmouth St.) – Outside – fill a bag for $10 with left-over store stock.  Inside – Half the store half off!!!
  • Sensorium Emporium (28 Monmouth St.) – $1 and $5 deals on plants, soap, pots, and more!
  • Sorella Bella Boutique (27 Monmouth St.) – 10th annual BAG SALE!!!
  • Surf’s Up Coffee and Candle (19 Monmouth St.) – Candle specials, refresher drink specials, signs, bath products and candle packages
  • The Green Room (12 Monmouth St.) – Save some green at the Green Room!

West Street

  • Canopy Crossroad (9 West St.) – Saturday and Sunday sale inside!  Non-cannabis merchandise available on the sidewalk!

White Street

  • Cabana 19 (18 White St.) – In-store Discount + HUGE Sidewalk Sale Savings
  • Little Waves Kids (8 White St.) – Up to 70% off all items outside and $5 – $10 bins
  • Sweetest Sin Boutique (7 White St.) – Biggest sale of the year!

 

