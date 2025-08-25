Skip to content

RED BANK: FOUR WILL RUN UNOPPOSED FOR COUNCIL

August 25th @ 9am

 

Kristina Bonatakis, Ben Forest, Laura Jannone and Ben Yuro 042025“Red Bank’s Ready” incumbents (from left to right) Kristina Bonatakis, Ben Forest, Laura Jannone, along with newcomer Ben Yuro.   (Campaign photo)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Two years after sweeping into office along with their running mates on a slate led by Billy Portman, three Red Bank council members will face off for re-election in November against, well..nobody.
 
A fourth running mate, newcomer Ben Yuro will also run unopposed on the Red Bank’s Ready slate to replace outgoing council member David Cassidy
 
 The Nov. 4 election marks the first re-election cycle since Red Bank revamped its form of government in an effort to reduce party influence and make it easier for citizens to step up and run. Instead, incumbents Kristina Bonatakis, Ben Forest, Laura Jannone appear poised to cruise unchallenged to new four-year terms.

Red BAnk Borough Hall 90 Monmouth StreetThe filing deadline for candidates in the November 4 election was Thursday. It came and went with only the proverbial sound of crickets at the office of the borough clerk. 

The four seats are up for grabs after anamolous two-year terms created by a change in the borough’s form of government in 2023.

A voter-approved referendum switched the town from a system of partisan elections to non-partisan, a move aimed at removing the Democratic-Republican party influences on who gets to represent each side on the ballot.

As part of that process, lots were drawn to determine which members on the seven-member governing body would serve initial two-year terms to establish a pattern of staggered elections in succeeding years. 

 Portman, Deputy Mayor Kate Triggiano, and Councilwoman Nancy Facey-Blackwood will be up for re-election in 2027.

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected]

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
