“Red Bank’s Ready” incumbents (from left to right) Kristina Bonatakis, Ben Forest, Laura Jannone, along with newcomer Ben Yuro. (Campaign photo)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Billy Portman Two years after sweeping into office along with their running mates on a slate led by, three Red Bank council members will face off for re-election in November against, well..nobody. David Cassidy A fourth running mate, newcomer Ben Yuro will also run unopposed on the Red Bank’s Ready slate to replace outgoing council member

The filing deadline for candidates in the November 4 election was Thursday. It came and went with only the proverbial sound of crickets at the office of the borough clerk.

The four seats are up for grabs after anamolous two-year terms created by a change in the borough’s form of government in 2023.

A voter-approved referendum switched the town from a system of partisan elections to non-partisan, a move aimed at removing the Democratic-Republican party influences on who gets to represent each side on the ballot.

As part of that process, lots were drawn to determine which members on the seven-member governing body would serve initial two-year terms to establish a pattern of staggered elections in succeeding years.

Portman, Deputy Mayor Kate Triggiano, and Councilwoman Nancy Facey-Blackwood will be up for re-election in 2027.

