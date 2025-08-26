VIDEO: REDBANKGREEN – FOR THE LOVE OF RED BANK

>

If you attended last week’s tenth annual Indie Street Film Festival, feel free to keep scrolling away from this post – you’ve probably had your fill of us.

But if you didn’t, take a look at this: the redbankgreen trailer we made for the festival. Besides expressing our support for the incredible Indie Street festival, we think it’s a good summation of what makes redbankgreen tick.

As redbankgreen begins its 20th year serving Red Bank, we are flying the flag higher and with more gusto than ever.

We remain driven not just by the batteries on the publisher Kenny Katzgrau’s skateboard or the editors’ e-scooter, but by our love of this extraordinary town and the massive role trustworthy (and fun) journalism has in keeping it that way.

