Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: BORO EYES REHAB TAG FOR TWO RIVERFRONT TRACTS

Post a comment
August 27th @ 5pm

A map produced by the Borough of Red Bank showing the two areas (in yellow) being considered to be added to the “area in need of rehabilitation” (brown).  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

In a move that reflects a flurry of behind-the-scenes movement on two prominent riverfront properties, the Red Bank Mayor and Borough Council will vote Thursday on whether to declare the long-fallow tracts “areas in need of rehabilitation.”

The first property, 80 Rector Place, is the home of a former Exxon station and the site of multiple ill-fated proposals over the past two decades, including a Hampton Inn hotel and a retail cannabis shop, The Garden at Red Bank.  
 
A lawsuit filed by The Garden at Red Bank against the borough hiccupped in recent months amid a possible sale of the property, court records indicate, and the borough’s chief zoning official tells redbankgreen the owner is now seeking to turn it into a parking lot.
 
The second property on the council’s agenda is already a parking lot – a lot near the foot of Hubbard’s Bridge*, where the owners of the nearby Galleria applied in January for approval to build two waterfront structures housing 40 apartments. 

26-28 Shrewsbury Avenue Sourlis parking lot 04012025
The parking lot at 26-28 Shrewsbury Avenue where owners of the nearby Galeria applied to build 40 apartments in January. (photo by Brian Donohue)
The two areas would be added to a large swath of the northwest portion of town already declared in need of rehab (see map above).
 
An update on the status of the application for the Galeria-owned property, listed as 26-28 Shrewsbury Avenue, was not immediately available. 
 
Earlier this year, borough zoning officials told the applicant, Sourlis International Realty Corp. the project would require several variances from the Zoning Board of Adjustments, according to the January 28 development permit denial signed by Borough Zoning Officer Shawna Ebanks.
 
 A declaration of the property as an area in need of rehabilitation could create new zoning guidelines for the property and allow the borough to use other tools, including five-year tax abatements, to spur development. Unlike the designation “area in need of redevelopment,” the tag does not allow either the use of eminent domain or longer-term tax abatements. 
/
The council is slated to vote on a resolution granting the same “area in need of rehabilitation” designation to 80 Rector Place, a property that has been the subject of years-long zoning battles and seemingly endless litigation.  
 
The former Exxon property was approved for a Hampton Inn Hotel in 2017. That project became mired in litigation and collapsed. 
Ye Olde Exxon Station at 80 Rector Place. (photo by Brian Donohue)
 
The Planning Board approved an application for a cannabis dispensary on the site in December, 2023. 
 
Last July, the owners of the business, The Garden at Red Bank sued the borough after it was shut out by an ordinance that limits the number of retail cannabis licenses in town to the three already issued to other sellers.
 
In a series of court filings earlier this year, attorneys for The Garden at Red Bank sought to modify their original complaint because they believed the property was in the process of being sold to a third party.hot-topic_02-220x137-8579498
 
But then in July, they sought to withdraw that motion. “Contrary to the Plaintiff’s original understanding, the property has not yet been sold nor has a contract for sale been entered into,” reads a consent order issued by Superior Court judge Andrea Marshall. 
 
The latest development permit application for the property was not immediately available. Ebanks told a reporter Wednesday that the owner has filed plans to turn it into a parking lot. It is also a known contaminated site in the process of remediation, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. 
 
The meeting of the Mayor and Borough Council begins at 6:30 pm at Borough Hall, 90 Monmouth Street.  The full agenda is here. Remote participation is available via the media link (TV icon) on the borough government’s agendas page.
 

*redbankgreen is fully aware that the bridge named after the family of a Revolutionary War soldier was changed to the name of a former state senator, but prefers to operate in a blissfull state of ignorance by pretending people honor local history too much for that to have ever happened. 

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
Where there’s smoke…
There is not always necessarily a fire, apparently. Firefighters with the Red Bank volunteer fire department were on the scene of what was r ...
RED BANK GATEWAY TIED UP AFTER CRASH
Traffic light down at Navesink River Rd & Rt 35 in Middletown Friday evening. (photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim)
ERIN PUSHES TIDE OVER NAVESINK BANKS
Stacked tides from days of hard onshore winds surrounding Hurricane Erin offshore finally pushed the Navesink River over the bulkhead at Mar ...
STORMY STROLL
Red Bankers Bob and Patricia Heyer have Marine Park all to themselves for a stroll under gray Hurricane Erin skies Thursday morning.
BRUSH PICKUP GOES WRONG
Driver says her car was struck by a Red Bank Department of Public Works front end loader doing scheduled brush pickup on Drs. James Parker B ...
HOLD ON TO YOUR HAT
An adventurous duo take a ride on the Tornado Twister ride at the 16 annual Red Bank Community Block Party on Drs. James Parker Boulevard Sa ...
NEW WHEELS FOR COACH MARK
A successful fundraising effort by Red Bank American Youth Football and Cheer landed Coach Mark Williams a new set of wheels he needed to ma ...
DEMOLITION BEGINS AT “THRIVE”
Demolition begins to make way for "Thrive Red Bank" as the apartment building for special needs adults gets its TV News close-up.
RED BANK: AS SUMMER CAMP NEARS END, RITA’S ICES TO CELEBRATE
A celebration of the last week of Red Bank Recration summer camp with Rita's ices turns smiles technicolor. (click to read)
495 CRASHES AND COUNTING…
A crash on Drs. James Parker Boulevard, days after police chief reports drivers crashing more than twice day so far in 2025.
RED BANK SKETCHBOOK CLUB SCRIBBLES AND SIPS
Sketchbook Club Red Bank at their monthly meeting at Five Dimes Brewery Thursday night. The group gathers once a month to draw pictures base ...
Stunning Sun Rays Light Up Marine Park Before Incoming Storm
Very cool sun rays as the storms were approaching Friday evening. Shot from Marine Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus) &nb ...
ELMO SWEATS IT OUT ON BROADWALK
A group of teenagers riding their bikes around town stop for selfies and photos with a costumed Elmo character on the Broadwalk pedestrian p ...
SO UNCOOL
One South Street resident awoke to a discarded kegerator at their curb on Friday morning. Video surveillance from nearby doorbell cameras co ...
FOLLOW THE BLACK LINE
Red Bankers who have been confused by the “not-so-permanent” bike lane that has lingered since last year’s Porchfest can r ...
SHROOMS ABLOOM
Shrooms on Irving Place. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  
El Camino y la Siesta
An early-arriving El Camino owner sneaks in a few winks as the annual Liberty Hose – Red Bank Firefighters’ Classic Car Show in memory o ...
RED BANKJ: JAZZ IN THE PARK BEGINS THURSDAY
Jazz in the Park kicks off tonight (Thursday) with The Grace Fox Big Band, an all-women 16-piece ensemble known for its bold original compos ...
LOST PARROT
This little blue beauty was found by a redbankgreen reporter Thursday boldly tempting fate by foraging on the ground on the turf of a pack o ...
ORANGE GLOW OVER RED BANK
A truly unbelievable post-storm sunset Tuesday (shot on Monmouth St. facing west). Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar