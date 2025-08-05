RED BANK TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

National Night Out at Count Basie Park 2024. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

It’s a midsummer ritual that always proves rife with good community feels and great vibes: National Night Out at Count Basie Park.

There’s activities for kids, police officers rubbing elbows with residents of all ages, and a veritable who’s who of local characters hanging out on a glorious summer night. The annual community building event sponsored by the Red Bank Police Department gets underway at 6 pm. Tuesday and runs until 9 pm.

There’s free food and music on tap and attendees are urged to bring non-perishable food items or toiletries for Lunch Break. See you there!

