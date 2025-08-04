Skip to content

RED BANK: FATAL DWI SUSPECT DRAWS TRUMP ADMIN IRE

August 3rd @ 10pm

The aftermath of the July 26 fatal crash in Lakewood.    (Photo by The Lakewood Scoop. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The case of a Red Bank man charged in a fatal DWI crash that killed a mother and daughter in Lakewood is drawing national attention as the Trump Administration holds the tragedy up as the result of lax Democratic immigration policies. 

The US Department of Homeland Security issued a press release Saturday calling Raul Luna Perez a “criminal illegal alien” who avoided deportation after two previous arrests for DWI and a third for domestic violence because of Gov. Phil Murphy’s so-called “sanctuary” immigration policies.

Luna-Perez, who lives in Red Bank, has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and assault by auto after driving his Dodge Durango crossed the center line and crashed head on into another car, killing Maria Pleitez, 42, (pictured below at center) and and her eleven-year-old daughter, Dayanara,  on  July 26.

The pair, along with another 11-year-old friend, were on their way to Wawa for milkshakes, according to a report in the NY Post.

Pleitez immigrated from El Salvador 23 years ago and her daughter was born in the US, Pleitez’s neice told the paper. 

Citing Luna-Perez’s three previous arrests by Red Bank Police, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin lashed out at New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy for policies she says allowed him to remain on the streets and avoid deportation to his native Mexico before the crash last month.

“Governor Murphy and his sanctuary policies released this serial criminal into New Jersey communities,” McLaughlin said in the press release. “Now, this innocent family is shattered by their failed leadership. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to do everything in their power to remove these criminal illegal aliens before they destroy more lives.”

The DHS press release continues:

“This was not Raul Luna Perez’s first run in with the law. His rap sheet includes:

  • On June 25, 2023, the Red Bank Police Department arrested Raul Luna Perez for simple domestic violence.
  • On March 20, 2025, the Red Bank Police Department arrested Raul Luna Perez for a DUI.
  • On April 17, 2025, the Red Bank Police Department arrested Raul Luna Perez for a DUI.
    Raul Luna-Perez
    Raul Luna-Perez (Photo: Ocean County Sherriff’s )Office inmate locator.

On July 28, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer and initiated removal proceedings while Luna Perez remains in custody on the homicide charge, according to the press release. 

 In an email to the Asbury Park Press, Mahen Gunaratna, spokesman for Murphy, said, “The governor believes that Mr. Luna-Perez, who has been arrested multiple times for DUI and domestic violence, should not have been allowed behind the wheel and should have already been deported due to his previous dangerous criminal activity.” 

For a decade leading up to 2019, Monmouth County participated in the federal 287(g) program, which enlisted specially trained sheriff’s officers to identify jail inmates with immigration violations, or those whose crimes, if convicted, could make them eligible for deportation.

Those 287(g) programs were banned in New Jersey by an order of the state Attorney General’s Office. The changes were an update to the Immigrant Trust Directive isssued a year earlier, which limits the types of voluntary assistance that New Jersey’s law enforcement officers may provide to federal immigration authorities.

Then-Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said 287(g) agreements “blur the distinction between federal civil immigration enforcement and local law enforcement,” which “creates confusion regarding the distinct roles of local law enforcement and federal agents” and “makes it less likely that immigrant victims and witnesses will cooperate with local police in criminal investigations.”

But Monmouth County Sheriff Sean Golden called the end of the program “a disappointing day for law enforcement in the state of New Jersey” and predicted it “will make our communities less safe, since it places people in those communities at risk for increased violence.”

The so-called “encarceration model” employed by Monmouth County’s 287(g) had long been seen as a middle ground between enlisting local police forces to enforce immigration laws (a policy favored by hard-line immigration restrictionists) and forbidding any state or local agencies from enforcing federal immigration laws. 

It remains unclear whether Luna-Perez’s previous run-ins resulted in him being sent to the county lockup where he might have been flagged by the then-cancelled program.  

 

redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
495 CRASHES AND COUNTING…
A crash on Drs. James Parker Boulevard, days after police chief reports drivers crashing more than twice day so far in 2025.
RED BANK SKETCHBOOK CLUB SCRIBBLES AND SIPS
Sketchbook Club Red Bank at their monthly meeting at Five Dimes Brewery Thursday night. The group gathers once a month to draw pictures base ...
Stunning Sun Rays Light Up Marine Park Before Incoming Storm
Very cool sun rays as the storms were approaching Friday evening. Shot from Marine Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus) &nb ...
ELMO SWEATS IT OUT ON BROADWALK
A group of teenagers riding their bikes around town stop for selfies and photos with a costumed Elmo character on the Broadwalk pedestrian p ...
SO UNCOOL
One South Street resident awoke to a discarded kegerator at their curb on Friday morning. Video surveillance from nearby doorbell cameras co ...
FOLLOW THE BLACK LINE
Red Bankers who have been confused by the “not-so-permanent” bike lane that has lingered since last year’s Porchfest can r ...
SHROOMS ABLOOM
Shrooms on Irving Place. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  
El Camino y la Siesta
An early-arriving El Camino owner sneaks in a few winks as the annual Liberty Hose – Red Bank Firefighters’ Classic Car Show in memory o ...
RED BANKJ: JAZZ IN THE PARK BEGINS THURSDAY
Jazz in the Park kicks off tonight (Thursday) with The Grace Fox Big Band, an all-women 16-piece ensemble known for its bold original compos ...
LOST PARROT
This little blue beauty was found by a redbankgreen reporter Thursday boldly tempting fate by foraging on the ground on the turf of a pack o ...
ORANGE GLOW OVER RED BANK
A truly unbelievable post-storm sunset Tuesday (shot on Monmouth St. facing west). Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus.
BROAD STREET’S THIRSTY BLOOMS
Delfino, a worker with the company Terra Casa that manages the flower beds for the Red Bank special improvement district waters the flowers ...
PILGRIM BAPTIST MEN’S DAY CELEBRATION
  (photo by: Shanikquya Jackson) On Sunday, June 22, Pilgrim Baptist Church of Red Bank hosted its annual Men’s Day Celebration a ...
THREE GENERATION PROCLAMATION
Mayor Billy Portman presents the Borough of Red Bank’s Independence Day 2025 Proclamation to Arleen Brahn (second from right), grandmo ...
STEW THE BUTCHER COSPLAY
On the occasion of the retirement of Stewart Goldstein, longtime proprietor of Monmouth Meats, we thought it apt to present this photo from ...
NAVESINK FISHING
A kayak fisherman tries his luck under the NJ Transit train trestle across the Navesink River in Red Bank. (Photo by Partyline contributor A ...
RED BAKE
As the temperature hit 100 degrees Tuesday, Tom Sevison, Red Bank High School Class of 1973 and in town briefly on his way back home to Virg ...
Juneteenth celebration 06222025
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
Performers at Red Bank’s Juneteenth community celebration Sunday at Johnny Jazz Park. (photo by Brian Donohue)      
BUTTERFLIES LOVE THE WEED
Save the monarch, plant butterfly weed. (photo and text by Partyline contributor Roseann DalPra)  
LANTERNFLY PARTY
An invasive ailanthus tree sprouting in front of the US Post Office on Broad Street is covered with invasive spotted lantern fly nymphs Wedn ...

