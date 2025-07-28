Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK MAN KILLS TWO IN DWI CRASH, COPS SAY

Post a comment
July 28th @ 8am
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Lakewood Scoop (@thelakewoodscoop)

 

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A Red Bank man was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and assault by auto after driving his pickup truck into another car, killing the driver and an eleven-year-old passenger in Lakewood Saturday, Ocean County prosecutors say. 

Raul Luna-Perez, 43, of Red Bank was driving a Dodge Durango eastbound on Cross Street near Hearthshtone Drive in Lakewood when it crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with a Nissan Sentra at about 11:20 pm, according to a press release by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The child in the front seat was declared dead a short time later at the hospital, police said.

The names of the victims were not released. The organizer of a GoFundMe campaign set up by a relative of the victims for funeral and repatriation expenses identifies them as Maria Pleitez, 42, years old and her daughter Dayanara.  “

“My aunt was a wonderful woman who worked hard everyday to take of care her 2 daughters she is leaving behind my 16 year old niece. Any donation will be a big help,” the post reads.

 

 

Here’s more from the prosecutors’ press release:

A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad, Lakewood Township Police and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, revealed that a Dodge Durango – being operated by Luna-Perez and containing two passengers – was traveling eastbound on Cross Street when it crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided head on with a Nissan Sentra.  The female driver of the Nissan Sentra was pronounced deceased at the scene.  An 11 year-old female front seat passenger was transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where she succumbed to her injuries.  Another 11 year-old female passenger, who was seated in the rear of the vehicle, was likewise transported to Monmouth Medical Center and is listed in serious but stable condition.  The two passengers of the Dodge Durango were transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC) in Neptune for treatment of minor injuries and released.

Raul Luna-Perez
Photo: Ocean County Sherriff’s Office inmate locator.

First Responders at the scene detected that Luna-Perez showed signs of impairment.  In furtherance of the investigation, Luna-Perez was transported to JSUMC where a draw of his blood was obtained pursuant to a court-authorized warrant.  The results of the blood draw remain pending.  Luna-Perez was transported to the Ocean County Jail where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor Billhimer commends the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad, Lakewood Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s office Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office for their collective assistance in this investigation.

The charges referenced above are merely accusations and the press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.


Photo: Ocean County Sherriff’s Office inmate locator.

A man matching the same name and age was arrested by Red Bank Police in 2008 for disorderly conduct, according to police reports.

A man matching the same name and age was also arrested March 20 on River Street for DWI. Information on the outcome of those cases was not immediately available. 

 

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

 

 

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
Stunning Sun Rays Light Up Marine Park Before Incoming Storm
Very cool sun rays as the storms were approaching Friday evening. Shot from Marine Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus) &nb ...
ELMO SWEATS IT OUT ON BROADWALK
A group of teenagers riding their bikes around town stop for selfies and photos with a costumed Elmo character on the Broadwalk pedestrian p ...
SO UNCOOL
One South Street resident awoke to a discarded kegerator at their curb on Friday morning. Video surveillance from nearby doorbell cameras co ...
FOLLOW THE BLACK LINE
Red Bankers who have been confused by the “not-so-permanent” bike lane that has lingered since last year’s Porchfest can r ...
SHROOMS ABLOOM
Shrooms on Irving Place. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  
El Camino y la Siesta
An early-arriving El Camino owner sneaks in a few winks as the annual Liberty Hose – Red Bank Firefighters’ Classic Car Show in memory o ...
RED BANKJ: JAZZ IN THE PARK BEGINS THURSDAY
Jazz in the Park kicks off tonight (Thursday) with The Grace Fox Big Band, an all-women 16-piece ensemble known for its bold original compos ...
LOST PARROT
This little blue beauty was found by a redbankgreen reporter Thursday boldly tempting fate by foraging on the ground on the turf of a pack o ...
ORANGE GLOW OVER RED BANK
A truly unbelievable post-storm sunset Tuesday (shot on Monmouth St. facing west). Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus.
BROAD STREET’S THIRSTY BLOOMS
Delfino, a worker with the company Terra Casa that manages the flower beds for the Red Bank special improvement district waters the flowers ...
PILGRIM BAPTIST MEN’S DAY CELEBRATION
  (photo by: Shanikquya Jackson) On Sunday, June 22, Pilgrim Baptist Church of Red Bank hosted its annual Men’s Day Celebration a ...
THREE GENERATION PROCLAMATION
Mayor Billy Portman presents the Borough of Red Bank’s Independence Day 2025 Proclamation to Arleen Brahn (second from right), grandmo ...
STEW THE BUTCHER COSPLAY
On the occasion of the retirement of Stewart Goldstein, longtime proprietor of Monmouth Meats, we thought it apt to present this photo from ...
NAVESINK FISHING
A kayak fisherman tries his luck under the NJ Transit train trestle across the Navesink River in Red Bank. (Photo by Partyline contributor A ...
RED BAKE
As the temperature hit 100 degrees Tuesday, Tom Sevison, Red Bank High School Class of 1973 and in town briefly on his way back home to Virg ...
Juneteenth celebration 06222025
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
Performers at Red Bank’s Juneteenth community celebration Sunday at Johnny Jazz Park. (photo by Brian Donohue)      
BUTTERFLIES LOVE THE WEED
Save the monarch, plant butterfly weed. (photo and text by Partyline contributor Roseann DalPra)  
LANTERNFLY PARTY
An invasive ailanthus tree sprouting in front of the US Post Office on Broad Street is covered with invasive spotted lantern fly nymphs Wedn ...
STREETCORNER SERENADE
An Irish doodle named Cheddar listens to native New Jerseyan, singer/songwriter and former Houston resident Tom Foti, (identified in the hea ...
Red Bank 5K Fun!!!
Red Bank Classic – June 14th, 2025 (photo by Partyline contributor Adam Kaplan)  

Upcoming Events

View Calendar