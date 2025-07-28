RED BANK MAN KILLS TWO IN DWI CRASH, COPS SAY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lakewood Scoop (@thelakewoodscoop)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A Red Bank man was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and assault by auto after driving his pickup truck into another car, killing the driver and an eleven-year-old passenger in Lakewood Saturday, Ocean County prosecutors say.

Raul Luna-Perez, 43, of Red Bank was driving a Dodge Durango eastbound on Cross Street near Hearthshtone Drive in Lakewood when it crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with a Nissan Sentra at about 11:20 pm, according to a press release by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The child in the front seat was declared dead a short time later at the hospital, police said.

The names of the victims were not released. The organizer of a GoFundMe campaign set up by a relative of the victims for funeral and repatriation expenses identifies them as Maria Pleitez, 42, years old and her daughter Dayanara. “

“My aunt was a wonderful woman who worked hard everyday to take of care her 2 daughters she is leaving behind my 16 year old niece. Any donation will be a big help,” the post reads.

Here’s more from the prosecutors’ press release:

A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad, Lakewood Township Police and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, revealed that a Dodge Durango – being operated by Luna-Perez and containing two passengers – was traveling eastbound on Cross Street when it crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided head on with a Nissan Sentra. The female driver of the Nissan Sentra was pronounced deceased at the scene. An 11 year-old female front seat passenger was transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where she succumbed to her injuries. Another 11 year-old female passenger, who was seated in the rear of the vehicle, was likewise transported to Monmouth Medical Center and is listed in serious but stable condition. The two passengers of the Dodge Durango were transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC) in Neptune for treatment of minor injuries and released.

First Responders at the scene detected that Luna-Perez showed signs of impairment. In furtherance of the investigation, Luna-Perez was transported to JSUMC where a draw of his blood was obtained pursuant to a court-authorized warrant. The results of the blood draw remain pending. Luna-Perez was transported to the Ocean County Jail where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing. Prosecutor Billhimer commends the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad, Lakewood Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s office Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office for their collective assistance in this investigation.

The charges referenced above are merely accusations and the press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.