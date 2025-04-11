(Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for March, 2025. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

Theft: On 03/03/2025 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Leonard St., the landlord of a property reported office equipment was stolen. Ptl Tanner Shea.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Mohawk Lane, a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 03/07/2025 an employee reported that a restroom on the property was tagged with black in color paint. Ptl. James McGee.

Theft: In the area of Throckmorton Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 03/07/2025 the victim reported that prescription medication was stolen from a residence. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Criminal Mischief: On 03/09/2025 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Boat Club Lane, a resident reported an electrical box on the side of a building was tagged with spray paint. Ptl. James McGee.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Broad St., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 03/24/2025 an employee reported the bathroom of a business was tagged with yellow in color paint. Ptl. Eliot Ramos.

Theft: On 03/20/2025 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Maple Av., the victim reported the two necklaces were stolen from a package. Each necklace was valued at $250.00. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Theft: In the area of Maple Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 03/31/2025 the owner reported that a blue and purple in color, custom-made Bloodwizard skateboard was stolen. The skateboard was valued at $160.00. Sgt. John Camarca.

ARRESTS:

Michael Dietz, age 36 of Keansburg was arrested on 03/01/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for DWI, Possession of CDS, and Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Brett Schweyher, age 29 of Belmar was arrested on 03/01/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Ricardo SantaMaria-Jimenez, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/04/2025 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Jose Lazcano-Guevara, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/04/2025 in the area of W. Sunset Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. James McGee.

Yusef Francis, age 32 of Hazlet was arrested on 03/05/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Attempted Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purpose, and Certain Persons Not to Possess Weapons by Det. Shane Dengel.

Phillip Allesandro, age 32 of Keansburg was arrested on 03/07/2025 in the area Bridge Av. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court by Ptl. James McGee.

Shavani Green, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/08/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Defiant Trespass and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Anthony Rosario, age 32 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 03/08/2025 in the area of S. Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. James McGee.

Christopher Sarmiento-DeLeon, age 25 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 03/09/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Theft by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Harold Balazar-Echeverria, age 24 of Eatontown was arrested on 03/09/2025 in the area of Water St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Dillon Pryor, age 33 of Toms River was arrested on 03/09/2025 in the area of Harding Rd. for DWI by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Alende Olteanu, age 30 of Woodside NY was arrested on 03/10/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Fugitive from Justice by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Alende Olteanu, age 30 of Woodside NY was arrested on 03/10/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Conspiracy, Theft by Deception, Credit Card Theft, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Burglary, and Receiving Stolen Property by Det. Michael Zadlock.

Zofia Piech, age 77 of Matawan was arrested on 03/10/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Jonathan Lechuga-Velazquez, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/11/2025 in the area of Oakland St. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Robert Sork, age 62 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/16/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

David Foggy, age 54 of Keansburg was arrested on 03/15/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Defiant Trespass by SLEO II. Carmine Pannullo.

Martin Vasquez-Rueda, age 59 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/16/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Kareem Smith, age 36 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 03/17/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Hossan Williams, age 32 of Trenton was arrested on 03/17/2025 in the area of W. Front St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. James Mcgee.

David McKenith, age 30 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 03/17/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Taking Means of Conveyance by Sgt. Sean Hauschildt.

Stephen Noglows, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/17/2025 in the area of S. Ward Av. for Simple Assault, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Coercion, and Harassment by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Robert Jeffcoat, age 43 of Keansburg was arrested on 03/17/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Courtby Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Regina Ingrassia, age 66 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/18/2025 in the area of Manor Dr. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Gerardo Pastrana-DeloSantos, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/19/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Paris Elliott, age 23 of Trenton was arrested on 03/19/2025 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Imani Byrd, age 26 of Philadelphia PA was arrested on 03/20/2025 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Raul Luna-Perez, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/20/2025 in the area River St. for DWI by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Lori Hager, age 49 of New Egypt was arrested on 03/21/2025 in the area of Pearl St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Nikoloz Natroshvili, age 34 of Brooklyn NY was arrested on 03/21/2025 in the area of Leighton Av. for Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Rafael Gregorio-Romero, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/21/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for DWI by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Dominick Santa Maria, age 55 of Keyport was arrested on 03/22/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Austin Clifford, age 25 of Yonkers NY was arrested on 03/22/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Jesse Urban, age 34 of Neptune was arrested on 03/23/2025 in the area of W. Front St. for DWI by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

David Foggy, age 54 of Keansburg was arrested on 03/25/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conductby Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Ryan Dunn, age 43 of Keyport was arrested on 03/25/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Thomas Bouldin, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/25/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Jose Delgado-Rodriguez, age 59 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 03/25/2025 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for DWIand Driving while Suspended by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Christina Sevret, age 49 of Hazlet was arrested on 03/25/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Najee Wilson, age 26 of Newark was arrested on 03/26/2025 in the area of Chestnut St. for Manufacturing, Distributing, or Dispensing, Possession of CDS, Smoking in Public, Obstructing Administration of Law, Resisting Arrest, Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Tim Jackson, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/26/2025 in the area of Willow St. for Burglary and Criminal Attempt by Lt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Samuel Molina-Corona, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested 03/27/2025 in the area of Maple Av. for DWI by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Tyshonda Graves, age 36 of Douglas GA was arrested on 03/29/2025 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Courtby Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Roberto Ramirez-Grande, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/30/2025 in the area of W. Bergen Place for Invasion of Privacy by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Christopher Traendly, age 40 of Beachwood was arrested on 03/31/2025 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Frances Solgan, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/31/2025 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Luis Melendez, age 34 of Eatontown was arrested on 03/31/2025 in the area of Chestnut St. for Contempt of Courtby Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at [email protected] . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide. If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.

*****

