Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK WEEKEND: WEST SIDE JAZZ, BROADWALK CORNHOLE ON TAP

Post a comment
August 1st @ 11am


By BRIAN DONOHUE

The weather makes it feel more like the start of September than the first weekend in August, all the more reason to shake off the air conditioning doldrums and get out for some Red Bank fun this weekend.

 

Screenshot

Saturday 11 AM It’s cornhole on Broad with Proceeds benefitting Alex’s Lemonade Stand, whose mission is to “change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.”  

Have a great time for an even greater cause at Cornhole on Broad!  The action is set for Saturday August 2 (rain date August 3) with a start time of 11:00 AM.  There is a competitive division and a social division where you can compete for cash prizes and gift cards!  Enjoy tunes spun by local favorite DJ Unique!  

Learn more and register to play HERE.

 

Sunday 3 pm. The Westside Jazz Concert series begins this Sunday at Johnny Jazz Park at the corner of Drs. James Parker Blvd and Shrewsbury Avenue. Grab a coffee across the street at Coffee Corral, bring a folding chair and listen to the sounds of local legend Chuck Lambert and his band (pictured above). Concerts begin at 3 pm. Here’s the schedule for the remainder of the series, which runs through August. 

  • August 10: Arturo O’Farrill  Afro-Latin Jazz
  • August 17: Freddie Hendrix Quintet
  • August 24: Winard Harper and Jeli Posse

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
495 CRASHES AND COUNTING…
A crash on Drs. James Parker Boulevard, days after police chief reports drivers crashing more than twice day so far in 2025.
RED BANK SKETCHBOOK CLUB SCRIBBLES AND SIPS
Sketchbook Club Red Bank at their monthly meeting at Five Dimes Brewery Thursday night. The group gathers once a month to draw pictures base ...
Stunning Sun Rays Light Up Marine Park Before Incoming Storm
Very cool sun rays as the storms were approaching Friday evening. Shot from Marine Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus) &nb ...
ELMO SWEATS IT OUT ON BROADWALK
A group of teenagers riding their bikes around town stop for selfies and photos with a costumed Elmo character on the Broadwalk pedestrian p ...
SO UNCOOL
One South Street resident awoke to a discarded kegerator at their curb on Friday morning. Video surveillance from nearby doorbell cameras co ...
FOLLOW THE BLACK LINE
Red Bankers who have been confused by the “not-so-permanent” bike lane that has lingered since last year’s Porchfest can r ...
SHROOMS ABLOOM
Shrooms on Irving Place. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  
El Camino y la Siesta
An early-arriving El Camino owner sneaks in a few winks as the annual Liberty Hose – Red Bank Firefighters’ Classic Car Show in memory o ...
RED BANKJ: JAZZ IN THE PARK BEGINS THURSDAY
Jazz in the Park kicks off tonight (Thursday) with The Grace Fox Big Band, an all-women 16-piece ensemble known for its bold original compos ...
LOST PARROT
This little blue beauty was found by a redbankgreen reporter Thursday boldly tempting fate by foraging on the ground on the turf of a pack o ...
ORANGE GLOW OVER RED BANK
A truly unbelievable post-storm sunset Tuesday (shot on Monmouth St. facing west). Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus.
BROAD STREET’S THIRSTY BLOOMS
Delfino, a worker with the company Terra Casa that manages the flower beds for the Red Bank special improvement district waters the flowers ...
PILGRIM BAPTIST MEN’S DAY CELEBRATION
  (photo by: Shanikquya Jackson) On Sunday, June 22, Pilgrim Baptist Church of Red Bank hosted its annual Men’s Day Celebration a ...
THREE GENERATION PROCLAMATION
Mayor Billy Portman presents the Borough of Red Bank’s Independence Day 2025 Proclamation to Arleen Brahn (second from right), grandmo ...
STEW THE BUTCHER COSPLAY
On the occasion of the retirement of Stewart Goldstein, longtime proprietor of Monmouth Meats, we thought it apt to present this photo from ...
NAVESINK FISHING
A kayak fisherman tries his luck under the NJ Transit train trestle across the Navesink River in Red Bank. (Photo by Partyline contributor A ...
RED BAKE
As the temperature hit 100 degrees Tuesday, Tom Sevison, Red Bank High School Class of 1973 and in town briefly on his way back home to Virg ...
Juneteenth celebration 06222025
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
Performers at Red Bank’s Juneteenth community celebration Sunday at Johnny Jazz Park. (photo by Brian Donohue)      
BUTTERFLIES LOVE THE WEED
Save the monarch, plant butterfly weed. (photo and text by Partyline contributor Roseann DalPra)  
LANTERNFLY PARTY
An invasive ailanthus tree sprouting in front of the US Post Office on Broad Street is covered with invasive spotted lantern fly nymphs Wedn ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar