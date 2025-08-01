RED BANK WEEKEND: WEST SIDE JAZZ, BROADWALK CORNHOLE ON TAP





By BRIAN DONOHUE

The weather makes it feel more like the start of September than the first weekend in August, all the more reason to shake off the air conditioning doldrums and get out for some Red Bank fun this weekend.

Saturday 11 AM It’s cornhole on Broad with Proceeds benefitting Alex’s Lemonade Stand, whose mission is to “change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.”

Have a great time for an even greater cause at Cornhole on Broad! The action is set for Saturday August 2 (rain date August 3) with a start time of 11:00 AM. There is a competitive division and a social division where you can compete for cash prizes and gift cards! Enjoy tunes spun by local favorite DJ Unique!

Learn more and register to play HERE.

Sunday 3 pm. The Westside Jazz Concert series begins this Sunday at Johnny Jazz Park at the corner of Drs. James Parker Blvd and Shrewsbury Avenue. Grab a coffee across the street at Coffee Corral, bring a folding chair and listen to the sounds of local legend Chuck Lambert and his band (pictured above). Concerts begin at 3 pm. Here’s the schedule for the remainder of the series, which runs through August.

August 10: Arturo O’Farrill Afro-Latin Jazz

August 17: Freddie Hendrix Quintet

August 24: Winard Harper and Jeli Posse

