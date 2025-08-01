WHERE HAVE I SEEN THIS?

Do you know where in Red Bank the above photo was taken?

Send your answer (or best guess) to [email protected] by noon, Thursday, August 8. We’ll reveal the location the next day.

Subscribers to redbankgreen‘s Red Bank Blast newsletter get the “Where” photo, along with the latest headlines, sent to their inboxes every week.

If you’d like to subscribe to the newsletter, simply click here. You’ll receive a daily blast of news and events from redbankgreen in your inbox.

Here’s the answer to last week’s “Where.”

Last week’s photo was a funkily composed shot looking straight up the front facade of 21-23 Broad Street, known as the Doremus Building. The 1921 building is one of the downtown’s true gems, although its recent history leaves one with a somewhat empty feeling. It’s been vacant since 2012, sold a couple of times and approved last year for a three-story restaurant which has yet to materialize.

It’s currently for sale if you have $5.2 million kicking around.

One person wrote in and misfired, guessing the photo was taken at the Molly Pitcher Inn. Another guessed it is Catezza Italian Kitchen + Bar, which is a very close guess – only one door away.

Thanks to those who wrote in.

Peter Lisowsky, Donald Byck, William Fraser, Chuck Stern.

I hope I got everyone. Please email or text me immediately if we missed you at [email protected] or 848-331-8331. Your sharp eyes and hustle should be properly rewarded.

redbankgreen has been providing local news coverage since 2006. Reader support is essential to the effort. If you haven’t already signed up for our pay-what-you-can program, please click here to kick in. Thank you.