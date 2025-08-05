RED BANK: EMERGENCY REPAIRS ON RIVER STREET

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Workers watch as a crumbly old section of stormwater main is removed from the ground on River Street Tuesday morning. (photo by Brian Donohue)

Red Bank Borough officials issued an alert Tuesday about a temporary water main shutdown in the area of 176 River Street.

The shutdown was necessary for emergency construction work, the alert said. Workers were on the scene replacing a section of storm sewer line. Service is expected to be restored by the end of the day, according to the alert.

“After service is restored, you may notice temporary water discoloration. This is normal, simply run cold water for a few minutes until it clears,” it reads.

