RED BANK: AS SUMMER CAMP NEARS END, RITA'S ICES TO CELEBRATE

August 5th @ 12pm

Is it the last week of summer camp already?

To mark the final week of the Red Bank Recreation Department summer camp, Rita’s Italian Ice and Custard on West Front donated ice for the four to six year old campers in the Little Rascals Camp.

Scroll down for all the photos of some technicolor blue and red smiles on some very happy kids. 

 

Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard owner Emelda Jamison with the children from Red Bank Summer Camp. 

Red Bank Recreation Direcotor Oscar Salinas thanked Rita’s for the donation and added in an email, “We welcome and encourage other local businesses to reach out if they’d like to support our camp program—let’s keep creating unforgettable experiences for our youth, together!”

 

By: Brian Donohue
Aug 05, 2025 - 12:51 pm
