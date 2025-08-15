WHERE HAVE I SEEN THIS?

Do you know where in Red Bank the above photo was taken?

Send your answer (or best guess) to [email protected] by noon, Thursday, August 21. We’ll reveal the location the next day.

Here’s the answer to last week’s “Where.”

Last week’s photo was a close-up of an aerator at Mowawk Pond just south of Count Basie Park. One person incorrectly guessed it was a spot in Navesink River, but all the other readers who wrote in got it right.

The Wheremaster has always wondered where the name of the man-made pond came from.

The March 22, 1951, Red Bank Register reported the Borough Council that week renamed the pond to honor the Mohawk Rod and Gun Club, a long-active sportsman club at the time. The pond, up until that point, according to the paper, was called the Jersey Central Power and Light Pond, presumably for the company operating the adjacent power station. That was a really terrible name for a pond.

It must have still been under private ownership at the time. Because a year later, on August 14, 1952, the Register reported the first notions borough officials had of buying the pond and the area around it and turning it into a park. The land was owned by the “Price Estate and Mrs. Howard Roosevelt” the paper reported.

The story quoted borough engineer Ensley White as saying the area was more suitable for a park than another donated tract then under consideration for a park, the 21-acre site now home to the Red Bank Primary School.

The Register archives are full of stories and photos from the ensuing decades showing crowds of anglers at the stocked pond for the opening day of trout fishing and ice skaters on the pond in winter.

“Where” player Kathy Harbot recalled learning how to skate on the pond 60 years ago. Cathy Costa wrote in on Aug. 8 to say the picture, taken a few weeks ago, was a bit outdated because the areator was not currently working!

