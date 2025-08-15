Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.
BRUSH PICKUP GOES WRONG
August 15th @ 12pm
Drs. James Parker Boulevard resident Nashlin Cuellar speaks to a Red Bank police officer after she says her car was struck by the Red Bank Department of Public Works front-end loader Friday morning. The front end loader was being operated by a crew doing a regular curbside brush collection.
Submitted by Brian Donohue
Partyline is an experimental way to let readers text message news stories to redbankgreen to get posted — for all of the things that are fun, unusual, or important but might otherwise get missed. Click here to learn more and join the party.