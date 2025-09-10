FILLING UP? RED BANK GAS STATION’S “GIVING PUMP” FUELS SCHOOL CHARITY

Filling up your car’s gas tank this fall could also help fill the coffers of the Red Bank Education Foundation, a charity that funds programs at the Borough of Red Bank Public Schools.

The Shell station at the corner of Newman Springs Road and Shrewsbury Avenue will dedicate a percentage of all sales from its “Giving Pump” to the foundation through the months of September and October, the foundation announced.

The pumps (numbers three and four) are labelled with purple signs.

The percentage of sales going to the foundation was not immediately available. The foundation encourages residents to fill up at the pump to keep the money flowing to the RBEF.

. The foundation also announced the start of its regular Trivia Nights at Triumph Brewing. The next event is October 29 at 7 pm. Ticket information can be found at rbbef.org

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.