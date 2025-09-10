Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: IN MEMORY OF THOSE KILLED ON SEPT. 11, 2001

Post a comment
September 10th @ 2pm

September 11 2001 memorial gif

Dozens of residents of the Greater Red Bank Green died in the horrific attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001.

Red Bankers and others will gather at Riverside Gardens Park at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to remember those who lost their lives, their families and friends.

Monmouth County has also scheduled the following remembrances at the county 9/11 Memorial at Mount Mitchell, 460 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716:

  • A Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. on Thursday, September 11. All are welcome to attend. On-site parking will be limited. Off-site parking will be available at the Claypit Creek section of Hartshorne Woods Park (239 Locust Avenue, Locust (Rumson), NJ 07760). Shuttle bus service will be provided from these lots. For those parking at Claypit Creek, please arrive no later than 7:30 a.m.
  • The County’s “A Tribute in Lights” will shine on the evening of September 11.
  • The site will remain open for extended hours until 11 p.m. on September 11 and 10 p.m. on September 12 & 13.
Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
PARROT HEADS DO DINNER
Cheeseburger in Paradise. Submitted by Kenny Katzgrau
BIKE FROM THE DEEP?
A beach cruiser bike that appears to have been retrieved from the muddy shallows of the Navesink River sits on the shore at Marine Park in R ...
RBMS BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to school and first day at RBMS!  
REDBANKGREEN FLIES THE FLAG IN ST. LOUIS
The redbankgreen crew, along with more than 400 local publishers and journalists, is spending the week in St. Louis at the Independent News ...
AUTUMN LAMENT IN CHALK
The sentiments of the kids at Eastside Park. (photo and caption by Partyline contributor David Morton)
BACK TO SCHOOL
First day back at school for Red Bank Charter Shcool! (photo and caption by partyline contributor Nicole Taetsch)
MURAL COMES IN FOR A LANDING
Artist Michael White has been putting the finishing touches in recent days on a mural based on a photo of the long gone Red Bank Airport. Th ...
Where there’s smoke…
There is not always necessarily a fire, apparently. Firefighters with the Red Bank volunteer fire department were on the scene of what was r ...
RED BANK GATEWAY TIED UP AFTER CRASH
Traffic light down at Navesink River Rd & Rt 35 in Middletown Friday evening. (photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim)
ERIN PUSHES TIDE OVER NAVESINK BANKS
Stacked tides from days of hard onshore winds surrounding Hurricane Erin offshore finally pushed the Navesink River over the bulkhead at Mar ...
STORMY STROLL
Red Bankers Bob and Patricia Heyer have Marine Park all to themselves for a stroll under gray Hurricane Erin skies Thursday morning.
BRUSH PICKUP GOES WRONG
Driver says her car was struck by a Red Bank Department of Public Works front end loader doing scheduled brush pickup on Drs. James Parker B ...
HOLD ON TO YOUR HAT
An adventurous duo take a ride on the Tornado Twister ride at the 16 annual Red Bank Community Block Party on Drs. James Parker Boulevard Sa ...
NEW WHEELS FOR COACH MARK
A successful fundraising effort by Red Bank American Youth Football and Cheer landed Coach Mark Williams a new set of wheels he needed to ma ...
DEMOLITION BEGINS AT “THRIVE”
Demolition begins to make way for "Thrive Red Bank" as the apartment building for special needs adults gets its TV News close-up.
RED BANK: AS SUMMER CAMP NEARS END, RITA’S ICES TO CELEBRATE
A celebration of the last week of Red Bank Recration summer camp with Rita's ices turns smiles technicolor. (click to read)
495 CRASHES AND COUNTING…
A crash on Drs. James Parker Boulevard, days after police chief reports drivers crashing more than twice day so far in 2025.
RED BANK SKETCHBOOK CLUB SCRIBBLES AND SIPS
Sketchbook Club Red Bank at their monthly meeting at Five Dimes Brewery Thursday night. The group gathers once a month to draw pictures base ...
Stunning Sun Rays Light Up Marine Park Before Incoming Storm
Very cool sun rays as the storms were approaching Friday evening. Shot from Marine Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus) &nb ...
ELMO SWEATS IT OUT ON BROADWALK
A group of teenagers riding their bikes around town stop for selfies and photos with a costumed Elmo character on the Broadwalk pedestrian p ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar