RED BANK: IN MEMORY OF THOSE KILLED ON SEPT. 11, 2001

Dozens of residents of the Greater Red Bank Green died in the horrific attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001.
Red Bankers and others will gather at Riverside Gardens Park at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to remember those who lost their lives, their families and friends.
Monmouth County has also scheduled the following remembrances at the county 9/11 Memorial at Mount Mitchell, 460 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716:
- A Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. on Thursday, September 11. All are welcome to attend. On-site parking will be limited. Off-site parking will be available at the Claypit Creek section of Hartshorne Woods Park (239 Locust Avenue, Locust (Rumson), NJ 07760). Shuttle bus service will be provided from these lots. For those parking at Claypit Creek, please arrive no later than 7:30 a.m.
- The County’s “A Tribute in Lights” will shine on the evening of September 11.
- The site will remain open for extended hours until 11 p.m. on September 11 and 10 p.m. on September 12 & 13.