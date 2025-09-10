RED BANK: IN MEMORY OF THOSE KILLED ON SEPT. 11, 2001

Dozens of residents of the Greater Red Bank Green died in the horrific attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001.

Red Bankers and others will gather at Riverside Gardens Park at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to remember those who lost their lives, their families and friends.

Monmouth County has also scheduled the following remembrances at the county 9/11 Memorial at Mount Mitchell, 460 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716: