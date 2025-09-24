BRIAN DONOHUE

A Red Bank man has been charged with using an unlicensed rifle to shoot through the window of a home in Rumson in broad daylight Monday afternoon, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced.

Terry Haupt, 42, was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person; one count of third-degree unlawful opossession of a weapon (rifle); and one count of fourth-degree possession of a large-capacity ammunition

magazine, according to a press release from Santiago’s office.

The press release continues:



On September 22, 2025, at approximately 3:24 p.m., members of the Rumson Police Department responded to a residence on Meadowbrook Avenue for a reported bullet that went through the caller’s window. Remnants of one projectile were later

recovered in the home. A subsequent investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Rumson Police Department revealed that Haupt, who was located in the area, was in possession of a rifle and a large capacity ammunition magazine, and was

ultimately determined to be a certain person not legally permitted to possess a firearm.

In 2000, New Jersey court records show Haupt was sentenced to six years in prison after being charged with robbery and pleading guilty.

In 2010, a man matching Terry Haupt’s name and age was arrested in Red Bank and charged with aggravated assault and other charges for firing three shots into a vehicle at the corner of Drs. James Parker Boulevard and Bridge Avenue.

Attorneys representing Haupt could not be immediately located for comment.

