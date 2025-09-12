Skip to content

RED BANK MEGA WEEKEND: POP CULTURE FEST, RECORD RIOT, YARD SALE, HISPANIC HERITAGE

September 12th @ 8am

Broswers at the 2024 Red Bank Townwide Yard Sale.    (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Holy social calendar scheduling nightmare Batman, this weekend in Red Bank is bonkers!
 
From the first ever Pop Culture Festival and the townwide Yard Sale Saturday to the Record Riot and Hispanic Heritage Celebration Sunday, it’s a busy weekend with a picture-perfect weather forecast to boot. 
 
Scroll down for all the details. 
 

rb-yard-sale-2009-500x375-6712331Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 pm: The Red Bank Public Library’s Annual Town Wide Yard Sale this year features more than 50 sales at homes across town. An interactive map of the locations is available here. Click on this link for a downloadable pdf version. 

Saturday noon to 4 p.m: The first ever Red Bank Pop Culture Festival hits Broad Street. See details below. 

Here’s the full rundown for the day from Red Bank RiverCenter:

  • Vendors and Exhibitors on BroadWalk including Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash, Toy Utopia,  Zonk’s Pop Culture World, The Joe Kubert School, LBB Artistry & FX, Geek Crafted, and more.
  • Gaming Zone on BroadWalk by Shoregamers, Yestercades and Down to the Felt!
  • Music on BroadWalk by DJ Khalil
  • Art Jam on BroadWalk by Kings of the Craft Barber Shop
  • Classic superhero serials playing at the Basie Center Cinemas on White Street
  • Photo ops on BroadWalk with Camera Culture
  • 2:00 pm – Cosplay Contest on BroadWalk
  • 3:00 pm – Pokemon Go Contest in front of the Jay & Silent Bob’s Gym on BroadWalk
  • Batmobile on Broad Street

 

Sunday 10 am to 5 pm. The Red Bank Record Riot. Newly renamed the Tim Cronin Presents Red Bank Record Riot after the local legend who passed away this summer, the record riot fills Mechanic Street with table after table of wax and CD nuggets. 

Sunday, 2 pm to 8 pm: The Borough of Red Bank presents its Hispanic Heritage Celebration at Riverside Gardens Park. 

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by.

