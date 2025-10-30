FLOODS CLOSE ROADS Post a comment October 30th @ 6pm ((Photo by Cathy Tobin.) The Mischief Night Nor’easter had authorities closing several streets in town due to flash flooding. Allen Street (pictured above) was closed as was a section of Chestnut Street between West Street and Bridge Avenue, according to an alert sent out by the borough. Follow Red Bank Green on Instagram @redbankgreen Follow Partyline is an experimental way to let readers text message news stories to redbankgreen to get posted — for all of the things that are fun, unusual, or important but might otherwise get missed. Click here to learn more and join the party. By: Brian Donohue Oct 30, 2025 - 6:26 pm Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!" redbankgreen Classics Post navigation PREVIOUS: Previous post: MOTHER NATURE IGNORES SIGN