Springview Gardens, the Red Bank apartment complex where an adult female and a juvenile were found dead Thursday morning. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office identified the two people found dead inside a Red Bank apartment Thursday as an adult female and a juvenile.

In a two-sentence statement released a day after police were called to the home, officials did not comment on the cause of the deaths or whether a cause had been determined.

Prosecutor Raymond Santiago and Red Bank Police Chief Mike Frazee have determined there is no danger to the public, according to the statement.

The Red Bank Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau are investigating the deaths, according to the emailed statement from spokesman Mark Spivey.

The bureau assists local municipalities with investigations into homicides, shooting incidents, serious assaults, suspicious fires, bank robberies, as well as fatal and serious motor-vehicle collisions.

Red Bank Police Chief Mike Frazee walks toward a group of investigators outside the Spring Street apartment where two people were found dead Thursday. (Photo by Brian Donohue)

The apartment in Springview Gardens (door on the left) where two people were found dead Thursday. (Photo by Brian Donohue)

The deaths occurred Thursday morning, the statement said.

Neighbors told a reporter the bodies were found by a family member.

We will update this post or publish additional posts if more information becomes available.

