RED BANK: POLICE INVESTIGATE DEATHS

Police in the courtyard of the Springview Gardens apartment complex on Spring Street Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Police from multiple agencies were on the scene of what Red Bank Police Chief called a “death investigation” at an apartment building on Spring Street Thursday. No further details were available.

Neighbors in the Springview Gardens complex at 293 Spring Street told a reporter that a resident had come home to find two family members deceased.

Officers from the Red Bank Police Department and Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office were on the scene through late afternoon and into the evening. A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office declined to release additional information, saying the investigation was ongoing.

redbankgreen will post additional updates as more information becomes available.

