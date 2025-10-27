RED BANK COUNCIL CANDIDATES: LAURA JANNONE Q&A

Red Bank Council member Laura Jannone is running for re-election November 4.

Four candidates, including three incumbents, are running for open seats on the Red Bank Borough Council in the November 4 election. They are running on the same slate and are running unopposed. Despite those factors, redbankgreen thinks it’s important for voters to know where candidates stand on issues facing the town.

Here’s incumbent Council Member Laura Jannone’s responses to a questionnaire sent to all four candidates. Additional voting information follows the Q&A.

• A sample of the mail-in ballot for Red Bank is here. • A list of early, in person voting locations is available here. The closest location to Red Bank is the Little Silver Women's Club at 111 Church Street, Little Silver. Early voting runs Saturday, October 25 through Sunday, November 2. Hours will be Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. •A list of Election Day voting locations in Red Bank is here . And if you're unsure of your polling place, click here and type in your address.

Laura JannoneEast Bergen PlMostly in Kearny, NJ although we lived in Bloomington, Indiana when I was 5th and 6th grade. My Father was transferred there with Otis Elevator.Kearny High SchoolYes, I earned my Diploma from Christ Hospital School of Nursing, Jersey City 1976; BSN Jersey City State College 1981; MS in Community Health Education New Jersey City University 1999; EdD Nursing Education Teachers College, Columbia University 2006; MSN, Monmouth University 2009.No, but I am thankful to my husband and Father for serving.I am currently retired after being a nurse 1976–2000 (various positions ICU-CCU, Community Health, Occupational Health, School Nurse 10 years). In 2000 I opened the School Nurse Certificate & MSN Program at Monmouth University. I also worked on making Health Studies from a Minor to a Major. I taught School Nursing, Substance Use & Abuse, Health Policy, Curriculum and Instruction in Health Education. I taught and was Director of the MSN Program at the Marjorie K. Unterberg School of Nursing & Health Studies for 23 years. After retiring I taught for City University of NY online. I was also COVID-19 Outreach Coordinator at VNACJ.25 yearsStandards and Practice Chair of NJ State School Nurses Association for the past 23 years; Monmouth County School Nurses Association Executive Board for the past 30 years. Liaison to Red Bank Library, Liaison to Red Bank Animal Welfare Advisory Committee, Liaison to Mayor’s Wellness Committee, served on Red Bank Cannabis Committee, serve on the Ad Hoc Committee to the Red Bank DPU Redevelopment, Trustee of Women & Girls Education (WAGE). I volunteer as a nurse at the Parker Clinic in town. I was elected to the Democratic Committee representing District 4.Yes, our home.I think it is going well. Having a Borough Manager who oversees the various departments is very important. Jim Gant has restructured some of the Borough departments in a way to make them more efficient and accountable. This restructuring has helped get more projects started and completed and to get information out to the residents. He is in charge of the day-to-day operations of the Borough.Affordable housing. Although there has been development, rents and housing costs are very high (this is a problem almost nationwide). Working with the Zoning and Planning Board to make workforce housing so that people who work in services in town — i.e., the hospital, schools, etc. — can afford to live in the town they serve.I am an incumbent. I agreed with Mayor Portman and my running mates’ philosophies and ideas. I feel the Red Bank Ready Team agrees on many issues — for example affordable housing, redevelopment of Marine Park, construction of a new Department of Public Utilities Building. I don’t think any votes were wrong; some decisions may have to be tweaked a little, for example Broadwalk. But we work as a team and listen to all of the residents and each other’s ideas. I like that we have office hours so residents can talk to us outside of council meetings if that is their preference.I can see both sides of this issue. As I mentioned, we need more affordable housing, but inadequate supply makes it difficult for most housing to really be affordable, with prices pushing higher. I like our vibrant downtown with art, music, theater, shopping, and restaurants. I also enjoy the “west side” of town shopping and restaurants. Housing plus walkability adds to that vibrancy.Yes, but I think the council should negotiate the terms of the PILOT, making sure there is money for schools, maintaining green space, and supporting infrastructure.Yes, I answered this question above. Public schools are underfunded and the PILOT money should be shared with the schools.There is always more to do. I favor “Complete Streets,” more bike lanes. Unfortunately, Red Bank is a crossroads for other communities. Shrewsbury Ave is a good example — bumpouts will hopefully slow down cars passing through Red Bank to get to the GSP, etc.I agree it is a good approach. We need more affordable housing especially for residents who work in town or commute on a train or bus to other towns. I have two daughters with Master’s degrees who live out West who cannot afford to buy real estate. Their rents are very high; they work in service and non-profit areas. I think more states should follow NJ’s affordable housing mandate so that more people can afford housing.Yes, it is probably not sustainable. Hopefully there are ways of stopping this increase by the county tax board and our assessor from changing residents’ tax bills every year based upon prevailing home sales. Residents should also take advantage of state programs, for example “Stay NJ” and the “Anchor” program.Yes, I think it was a good decision. Private companies can come in at one price and increase their prices over the next several years. I think we have more control of keeping our water in the Borough.I have learned quite a bit serving on the council for the past two years. My background working on University Committees for 23 years and being a nurse for almost 50 years has helped me to listen and hear residents and work with other members of the council and our Mayor and Borough Manager as a team. I know I have a lot more to learn about municipal government. I attend workshops and conferences in Sustainable NJ, “Health in All Policies” at Rutgers University at The NJ Agricultural Experiment Station of Continuing Professional Education and hope to implement ideas I have learned at these continuing education programs. I am excited to continue to serve on the council over the next four years.