RED BANK COUNCIL CANDIDATES: BEN FOREST Q&A

Ben Forest is running for re-election to the Red Bank Borough Council.

Four candidates, including three incumbents, are running for open seats on the Red Bank Borough Council in the November 4 election. They are running on the same slate and are running unopposed. Despite those factors, redbankgreen thinks it’s important for voters to know where candidates stand on issues facing the town.

Here’s incumbent Council Member Ben Forest’s responses to a questionnaire sent to all four candidates. Additional voting information follows the Q&A.

Name: Ben Forest

Street: Locust Avenue

Where did you attend elementary/middle school?

Tinton Falls Schools.

Where did you go to high school?

Monmouth Regional High School

Did you graduate from college? If so, which school, what degree?

No.

Have you served in the military? If so, what branch, and when?

No, I have not served in the military.

What do you do for a living? (Title, employer, brief description of your responsibilities)

Self-employed, computer support, and tutor. Ben Forest Consulting LLC of Red Bank, NJ

How long have you been a resident of Red Bank?

Twenty-Nine years. Grew up for the most part in Tinton Falls. Been in the Red Bank orbit most of my life: Father and grandmother attended Red Bank High School (now the Red Bank Middle School). Grandmother grew up on Wallace Street.

What commissions/boards/volunteer positions have you held in town or elsewhere?

Nineteen years on the Red Bank Borough Board of Education; served three terms as President. I serve on the Fort Monmouth Environmental Advisory Commission since the base was closed. I am currently Borough Council Liaison to the Parks and Recreation Committee for the Red Bank Council. I’m also the Council Liaison to the public schools. Served on the Red Bank Charter Study Commission; we recommended changes government that won approved by voters. I served as a citizen representative on the campaign to rehabilitate and repair the Red Bank Middle School. Democratic Committee Member in the 8th District of Red Bank.

Do you own real estate in town?

My wife and I own 16 Locust Ave. We just made our last payment this year, yay.

We’re two years into the new form of government for Red Bank. How do you think it’s going?

I think it’s going well. Clearer lines of accountability. Elimination of meddling by elected officials in day-to-day municipal operations. Council is focused on policy, oversight and budget. We now have no unproductive drama among town officials, which was clearly damaging our local governance.

Now, we’re focusing on solving problems and getting things done. We are respectful of differing opinions with each other as well as differing views from residents. Most of the work is not exciting or sexy but long stalled tasks are getting done. Decisions are being made. I think probably local governments should be non-partisan; especially important now with the terrible rancor that’s happening nationally.

What do you think is the biggest issue facing the borough right now? What’s your approach to fixing it?

Pedestrian safety. We are a walking town.

I support traffic calming. The problem is we have become a crossroads not just a destination. The borough Manager understands the priority here. While I would love to hire more police traffic enforcement, it’s an expensive solution that would raise local property taxes and still not completely resolve the issue. We have a Complete and Green Streets Commission that has already made a number of improvements, with a Vision Zero plan on the horizon. But this is a huge challenge and I don’t think there are any magic solutions. It’s gonna be one day at a time. One intersection at a time and it’s gonna be hard.

You are running on the Red Bank Ready slate aligned with Mayor Billy Portman.

According to our observations, there has not been a single “no” vote on any ordinance or resolution since the slate took office. If you are an incumbent, is there nothing you have disagreed with? Are there any votes you think you were wrong about?

Not really. The Mayor drafts an agenda with the Manager. I think they have a sense of where I am most of the time. I am not shy about making my views known. I do ask questions and make comments as needed at meetings. I always reserve the right to vote “no”, and they know that.

In one instance, I was not an easy “yes” vote for adding a position but I spoke directly to the Manager – considering the issues/problems (and cost) at hand – about his recommendations and he made his case.

We make an exceptional effort to hear and listen. The Council and Mayor’s Officer hours are very useful for getting detailed concerns and taking action. We also get comments and issues raised at office hours we would never hear at a public meeting.

Some residents are concerned about the ongoing development boom and its impact on taxes, affordability, congestion and the character of the town. Others praise the building boom saying it creates a more vibrant town, reverses a late 20th century population downturn and the post 2008 nationwide housing construction slump.

What’s your take? What should the borough be doing to maintain a balance in all this?

I am inclined to only allow what our Master Plan allows. I am not inclined to make many exceptions without compelling public good reasons. The Planning Board ran a public process to create the Master Plan, which was approved by the previous Council. Many residents and stakeholders were part of the process.

I do want affordable housing in Red Bank but I do not want the Borough to front the capital, land and construction costs. As a small town there would be too much impact on taxpayers. I do view affordable housing as a public good, and want to maintain a town that accommodates people of all incomes. I also think it’s good economically in the long run to have a community that are customers as well as employees in town.

Do you support a payment in lieu of taxes agreement for Denholtz for the train station redevelopment project? Why or why not?

We have no proposal yet before us; so there is no way to make an informed decision yet. Details matter. Some of my considerations: We get no taxes at all now from all that New Jersey Transit owned land, parking lots, important to keep that in context here. I do think the train station area is in desperate need of improvements and is under utilized. It’s probably the only place left in town where this sort of development would make any sense – a transit hub.

I will only consider incentives if our schools get funding and it’s in service to some public good; significant improvements to the area, affordable housing and the like. If the proposal asks for too much, I may not vote for it.

In most cases across New Jersey, when PILOTs are issued, no money goes to the local school district. If a PILOT is approved, do you support the effort by the Red Bank Regional High School Board of Education to have the borough share the PILOT revenue with local schools?

Already answered, yes.

What proposals do you support to improve pedestrian and traffic safety in the town? Is enough being done on this front?

Already answered but I want to see more done.

Unlike many towns across New Jersey that sued (so far unsuccessfully) to stop the state’s affordable housing mandate, Red Bank has willingly vowed to fulfill its quota under the law. Why do you think this was a good approach? Why or why not?

I partially answered this already, but I would like to add that we need housing for everyone. And we have to figure out ways to get that done. We aren’t a society of just wealthy people. Not having affordable housing is negligent at all levels of government.

The municipal portion of the tax rate has increased at or below the rate of inflation the past two years. Is that going to be sustainable? What’s your plan or ideas to keep property taxes from going far higher?

Always open to new ideas. We have to be efficient yet provide necessary services. Our Borough Manager Mr. Gant understands the need to be thoughtful in budgeting and staffing hires.

This council raised water rates considerably while rejecting the idea of turning the system over to a private company. Was that a good decision? Why or why not?

Most of the time, privatizations cost more in the long run. I pay a water bill in Tinton Falls which is considerable. Water is a town asset. I would not say I would never sell it, but it would have to be a great deal, long term. Typically water utility sales are good for a few years and then ratepayers are hammered.

Your closing thoughts or anything else you’d like to add in 100 words or less. Go:

It has been an honor to serve in Red Bank and a variety of capacities for many years. The Council position is challenging, but I do enjoy the work. I thank you for your patience with me. I will do my best to represent all Red Bank residents fairly and make decisions that are best in the long run. I think one of the issues that we faced for a long time was too much short-term political thinking. One of the things that makes serving particularly enjoyable is that my colleagues are all interested in doing their jobs well.

ELECTION NOTES: • A sample of the mail-in ballot for Red Bank is here. • A list of early, in person voting locations is available here. The closest location to Red Bank is the Little Silver Women's Club at 111 Church Street, Little Silver. Early voting runs Saturday, October 25 through Sunday, November 2. Hours will be Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. •A list of Election Day voting locations in Red Bank is here. And if you're unsure of your polling place, click here and type in your address.