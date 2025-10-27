RED BANK COUNCIL CANDIDATES: KRISTINA BONATAKIS Q&A

Red Bank Council member Kristina Bonatakis is running for re-election November 4.

Four candidates, including three incumbents, are running for open seats on the Red Bank Borough Council in the November 4 election. They are running on the same slate and are running unopposed. Despite those factors, redbankgreen thinks it’s important for voters to know where candidates stand on issues facing the town.

Here’s incumbent Council Member Kristina Bonatakis’s responses to a questionnaire sent to all four candidates. Additional voting information follows the Q&A.

Name: Kristina Bonatakis Street: Riverside Avenue Where did you attend elementary/middle school? South Windsor, CT and Palm City, FL Where did you go to high school? Longmeadow, MA Did you graduate from college? If so, which school, what degree? Rutgers, BA in Economics Have you served in the military? If so, what branch, and when? I have not served in the military. What do you do for a living? (Title, employer, brief description of your responsibilities) Director of Business Operations, HR Acuity. Oversight of business systems, IT, and change management at a high-growth NJ software company. How long have you been a resident of Red Bank? 15 years What commissions/boards/volunteer positions have you held in town or elsewhere? I served on the Red Bank Green Team beginning in 2017, and the Environmental Commission from 2018 to 2023. I joined the Planning Board in 2020 and later the Master Plan Steering Committee. I was also a volunteer member of the Red Bank Business Alliance including a term as Treasurer. Do you own real estate in town? No, I’m a renter. As a result, I’m very conscious of what Red Bank’s progressive rent stabilization means for long-term renters. We’re two years into the new form of government for Red Bank. How do you think it’s going? I’m very pleased with the positive changes ushered in with the new form of government, and proud of what this Council has made of the framework. Our highly competent Borough Manager is able to execute effectively thanks to clear delineation of roles. The Borough is operating in a much healthier way, to the benefit of residents. What do you think is the biggest issue facing the borough right now? What’s your approach to fixing it? The most difficult thing right now is guiding Red Bank through a period of change — in growth, economy, climate, infrastructure. Red Bank will continue to evolve whether we see that as upsetting or exciting. The important thing is ensuring that the choices we make today are the ones that lead to a stronger, more sustainable community. We have opportunities now and in the near future to effect positive change for decades to come — in affordable and workforce housing, public health, government efficiency, resilience — but none of them are a simple fix and all require long-term vision. You are running on the Red Bank Ready slate aligned with Mayor Billy Portman. According to our observations, there has not been a single “no” vote on any ordinance or resolution since the slate took office. If you are an incumbent, is there nothing you have disagreed with? Are there any votes you think you were wrong about? For the non-incumbent, what attracted you to the slate and how do you see yourself aligned with the policies of the past two years? The consensus that residents see on the dais is the result of a group of people who come prepared. If any one of us has questions or concerns about an item on the agenda, we don’t hesitate to bring those to whichever peer is bringing that item to the table, to seek additional information, or give early feedback. Of course there are some votes I wrestled with, but none that I regret. Some residents are concerned about the ongoing development boom and its impact on taxes, affordability, congestion and the character of the town. Others praise the building boom saying it creates a more vibrant town, reverses a late 20th century population downturn and the post-2008 nationwide housing construction slump. What’s your take? What should the borough be doing to maintain a balance in all this? We’re still seeing a catch-up from plans approved before and during COVID finally being built, but one that I’m mostly glad to see. Our region needs more housing, and a walkable town with access to public transit is a sensible place for it. Of course, not every location within Red Bank is right for added density, and that’s the balance we need to strike. Do you support a payment in lieu of taxes agreement for Denholtz for the train station redevelopment project? Why or why not? We’re not at the point of negotiation, but I am not opposed to using a PILOT to ensure the aspects of the train station project that will benefit our town — revived public space, sustainable infrastructure, and especially affordable housing. In most cases across New Jersey, when PILOTs are issued, no money goes to the local school district. If a PILOT is approved, do you support the effort by the Red Bank Regional High School Board of Education to have the borough share the PILOT revenue with local schools? I’m in favor of supporting our schools to the fullest extent possible. What proposals do you support to improve pedestrian and traffic safety in the town? Is enough being done on this front? Thanks to a federal grant, we will begin crafting a Vision Zero plan for Red Bank beginning later this year. As a frequent pedestrian and cyclist in town, I want to see change as quickly as anyone — be it bike lanes, bumpouts, or signaled crossings. The gravity of such changes for safety makes a thoughtful planning process imperative, even more so where we rely on state and county buy-in for roadways we don’t directly control. Unlike many towns across New Jersey that sued (so far unsuccessfully) to stop the state’s affordable housing mandate, Red Bank has willingly vowed to fulfill its quota under the law. Why do you think this was a good approach? Why or why not? Red Bank is well-positioned relative to the mandate because of proactive efforts. We actually need affordable housing over and above what’s mandated, including workforce housing or “housing that’s affordable” for the average person or family. I support fulfilling our quota which also keeps land use tools in the hands of the Borough by avoiding “builder’s remedy” suits. The municipal portion of the tax rate has increased at or below the rate of inflation the past two years. Is that going to be sustainable? What’s your plan or ideas to keep property taxes from going far higher? We’ve tried to strike a balance — continued service quality with sensitivity to the tax burden on Red Bank residents. The Borough experiences many of the same cost increases that households do — energy, insurance — and it’s unclear whether we can expect continued state and federal funding or grants in the current climate. That said, the Borough is in healthy fiscal shape and we’ll evaluate every avenue to avoid sharp increases in the municipal tax rate. This council raised water rates considerably while rejecting the idea of turning the system over to a private company. Was that a good decision? Why or why not? Control of our water is a huge asset for Red Bank, even if sparsely acknowledged. Private water companies do not take on municipal systems to be charitable, and we’ve seen other towns regret privatization within a few short years. That is not a road I’m eager to go down. Your closing thoughts or anything else you’d like to add in 100 words or less. Go: I am thankful every day that I live in Red Bank, and I think our residents feel that way too. It’s a privilege to be able to serve our town, to listen, and gain new perspectives. I’m also aware that few elected officials have the experience I’ve had working with a strong team who operate with respect and a shared commitment to getting it right. I’ve gained so much experience since being sworn in, and I’m excited to put that to good use as we navigate the next several years. ELECTION NOTES: • A sample of the mail-in ballot for Red Bank is here. redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution. Kristina BonatakisRiverside AvenueSouth Windsor, CT and Palm City, FLLongmeadow, MARutgers, BA in EconomicsI have not served in the military.Director of Business Operations, HR Acuity. Oversight of business systems, IT, and change management at a high-growth NJ software company.15 yearsI served on the Red Bank Green Team beginning in 2017, and the Environmental Commission from 2018 to 2023. I joined the Planning Board in 2020 and later the Master Plan Steering Committee. I was also a volunteer member of the Red Bank Business Alliance including a term as Treasurer.No, I’m a renter. As a result, I’m very conscious of what Red Bank’s progressive rent stabilization means for long-term renters.I’m very pleased with the positive changes ushered in with the new form of government, and proud of what this Council has made of the framework. Our highly competent Borough Manager is able to execute effectively thanks to clear delineation of roles. The Borough is operating in a much healthier way, to the benefit of residents.The most difficult thing right now is guiding Red Bank through a period of change — in growth, economy, climate, infrastructure. Red Bank will continue to evolve whether we see that as upsetting or exciting. The important thing is ensuring that the choices we make today are the ones that lead to a stronger, more sustainable community. We have opportunities now and in the near future to effect positive change for decades to come — in affordable and workforce housing, public health, government efficiency, resilience — but none of them are a simple fix and all require long-term vision.The consensus that residents see on the dais is the result of a group of people who come prepared. If any one of us has questions or concerns about an item on the agenda, we don’t hesitate to bring those to whichever peer is bringing that item to the table, to seek additional information, or give early feedback. Of course there are some votes I wrestled with, but none that I regret.We’re still seeing a catch-up from plans approved before and during COVID finally being built, but one that I’m mostly glad to see. Our region needs more housing, and a walkable town with access to public transit is a sensible place for it. Of course, not every location within Red Bank is right for added density, and that’s the balance we need to strike.We’re not at the point of negotiation, but I am not opposed to using a PILOT to ensure the aspects of the train station project that will benefit our town — revived public space, sustainable infrastructure, and especially affordable housing.I’m in favor of supporting our schools to the fullest extent possible.Thanks to a federal grant, we will begin crafting a Vision Zero plan for Red Bank beginning later this year. As a frequent pedestrian and cyclist in town, I want to see change as quickly as anyone — be it bike lanes, bumpouts, or signaled crossings. The gravity of such changes for safety makes a thoughtful planning process imperative, even more so where we rely on state and county buy-in for roadways we don’t directly control.Red Bank is well-positioned relative to the mandate because of proactive efforts. We actually need affordable housing over and above what’s mandated, including workforce housing or “housing that’s affordable” for the average person or family. I support fulfilling our quota which also keeps land use tools in the hands of the Borough by avoiding “builder’s remedy” suits.We’ve tried to strike a balance — continued service quality with sensitivity to the tax burden on Red Bank residents. The Borough experiences many of the same cost increases that households do — energy, insurance — and it’s unclear whether we can expect continued state and federal funding or grants in the current climate. That said, the Borough is in healthy fiscal shape and we’ll evaluate every avenue to avoid sharp increases in the municipal tax rate.Control of our water is a huge asset for Red Bank, even if sparsely acknowledged. Private water companies do not take on municipal systems to be charitable, and we’ve seen other towns regret privatization within a few short years. That is not a road I’m eager to go down.I am thankful every day that I live in Red Bank, and I think our residents feel that way too. It’s a privilege to be able to serve our town, to listen, and gain new perspectives. I’m also aware that few elected officials have the experience I’ve had working with a strong team who operate with respect and a shared commitment to getting it right. I’ve gained so much experience since being sworn in, and I’m excited to put that to good use as we navigate the next several years.• A list of early, in person voting locations is available here. The closest location to Red Bank is the Little Silver Women’s Club at 111 Church Street, Little Silver. Early voting runs Saturday, October 25 through Sunday, November 2. Hours will be Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. •A list of Election Day voting locations in Red Bank is here . And if you’re unsure of your polling place, click here and type in your address.