REDBANKGREEN PODCAST: RED BANK’S DEVELOPMENT BOOM

Should the Red Bank train station redevelopment project be ten stories tall instead of five? Is it cool that former Mayor Ed McKenna represents seemingly every developer with an application before Red Bank’s land use boards? Can’t the town do something to keep developers from knocking down 100-year-old Victorians and other charming buildings that give Red Bank its character?

As Red Bank undergoes a development boom that has condos and apartment buildings rising in seemingly every corner of town, redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue discusses those questions and many more with a guy who’s had a key role in deciding what gets built in town for three decades: Red Bank Planning Board Chairman Dan Mancuso.

Donohue and Mancuso discuss projects approved, projects denied, others coming down the pike, and what it all means for the next chapters in the town’s history. All on the latest installment of the redbankgreen podcast.

