RED BANK BOARD OF ED RACE: FLORES-CASTILLO Q&A

Name: Julie Flores-Castillo

Age: 22

Street: Drs. James Parker Blvd

Where did you attend elementary/middle school?

Red Bank Middle School

Where did you go to high school?

Red Bank Regional Highschool

Did you graduate from college? If so, which school, what degree?

I am currently a senior at Rutgers at their Brookdale Community College partnership finishing up my bachelor of arts in political science. I have also completed my associates of arts in Political Science at Brookdale Community College.

Have you served in the military? If so, what branch, and when?

No

What do you do for a living? (Title, employer, brief description of your responsibilities)

I am currently serving as the first Youth Organizer at American Friends Service Committee for their New Jersey Immigrant Rights Program. I support immigrant and first-generation youth in their pathways to higher education. I lead outreach focused on topics like financial aid, college access, and youth leadership development. A big part of my work involves breaking down barriers to information by meeting with students one-on-one and with their families – connecting them to opportunities, and helping them navigate systems that aren’t always designed for them. One of the most exciting parts of my work is helping to build New Jersey’s first multilingual financial aid website for first-generation and immigrant students, a project designed to make higher education more accessible and equitable for all.

How long have you been a resident of Red Bank?

22 years

Do you own real estate in town?

No

What boards/committees have you sat on or volunteer positions have you held in town?

Red Bank Parks & Recreation Committee : July 2023 – February 2025

Red Bank Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Committee: July 2023 – Present

Mayor’s Wellness Campaign Committee: May 2025 – present

Served as a translator for parent teacher conferences at the Red Bank Primary School at Red Bank Middle School all through high school (2017-2021)

Do you have children?

No

Do they/will they/have they attended school in the borough? If so, which schools?

If I do, they will attend the red bank borough schools.

Roughly how many Red Bank school board meetings have you attended?

Only one

Why have you decided to run?

I’m running for the Red Bank Board of Education because I believe representation matters. As a proud graduate of Red Bank’s public schools and the first in my family to graduate college, I know firsthand how much our schools can shape a student’s future. My parents came to this country with the hope of giving us a better education, and I want to make sure every child in Red Bank has that same opportunity. I’m running to be a voice for families and students who deserve to see themselves reflected in our school system and to ensure every child, regardless of background, has the tools, support, and encouragement to succeed. I believe in fostering respect, empathy, and collaboration so our schools can continue to be a place where every student thrives and our community grows stronger together.

What should Red Bank residents expect of a BOE member?

Board members should be open and dedicated to putting students first. The Board of Education must bridge our schools and community by building trust, fostering dialogue, and keeping families informed. As our schools face new challenges, accountability and transparency are vital. We need connected, forward-thinking leaders who prioritize the community and ensure every decision centers on what matters most: our students.

Are the Red Bank primary and middle schools doing a good job educating children and preparing them for high school and beyond? If not, what needs to be done to change that?

Red Bank’s schools thrive thanks to dedicated educators who care deeply about every student’s success. While progress continues, disparities in math and reading achievement persist. Building stronger family partnerships, expanding early learning, and enhancing classroom support will help every student grow with confidence and reach their full potential.

However, when it comes to preparing students for high school and beyond, there is still work to be done. From my own experience and that of my peers, there remains a significant gap in college readiness and awareness of postsecondary pathways. Many students and families are not fully informed about the college process or the resources available to them. To address this, information about higher education, including financial aid, admissions, and career pathways must be accessible to all families, especially multilingual households and those from immigrant or mixed-status backgrounds. Understanding the intersections of immigration and education is essential to ensuring that every first-generation and immigrant student can pursue their goals and succeed beyond Red Bank.

What do you think is the biggest challenge facing the district?

One of the biggest challenges our schools face is meeting every student’s needs with limited funding. When budgets change from year to year, it becomes harder to maintain the programs that matter most to families, after-school enrichment, personalized learning and dedicated teachers. We need a transparent, student-centered budgeting approach that safeguards these essential programs, even in challenging financial times.

How specifically would you do or propose to address that issue?

Strengthening partnerships with local organizations and pursuing grants can also help expand opportunities and reduce the strain of inconsistent state funding. By focusing on collaboration, innovation, and long-term planning, we can ensure that every dollar directly supports student success and keeps our schools strong, stable, and forward moving.

What is your approach to fiscal issues such as budgeting, taxes and debt?

Our budget should reflect what matters most to our community—our children’s education and well-being. I believe every dollar we allocate should contribute to helping students learn, grow, and succeed. That means carefully reviewing how funds are spent and ensuring they go toward what truly makes a difference that directly supports students. Families and taxpayers deserve full transparency and the assurance that every dollar is being used responsibly and effectively. Budgeting isn’t just about managing numbers; it’s about making thoughtful and value driven decisions that help our children feel supported, reach their full potential, and prepare for bright futures. By keeping students at the heart of every financial decision, we can build stronger schools and a more connected, thriving Red Bank community.

The district last year imposed a double-digit tax increase on property owners. Would you have/or did you vote for that? Why or why not?

I’m committed to ensuring our budget works for both families and taxpayers, every dollar should have a clear purpose and directly support our students’ success. Strong schools strengthen our entire community, and that means investing in ways that are both meaningful and fiscally responsible. It’s about making smart choices that give our children the best opportunities while honoring the trust and contributions of Red Bank residents.

Do you think it makes sense that New Jersey has 590 school districts? The state legislature is discussing ways to make all districts K-12 to consolidate and save costs. Would you be in favor of more regionalization and consolidation?

I understand why there’s growing interest in consolidation. What matters most to families is the quality of education their children receive. If combining districts can improve student access to resources, programs, and support, while also reducing costs for taxpayers, it’s worth exploring. That said, any changes must be thoughtful and community driven. We need to make sure that local voices are heard and that we don’t lose the unique strengths of our schools. The priority should always be what’s best for students, while also being fair to taxpayers.

Red Bank has a publicly funded charter school. The previous borough council passed a resolution saying it should be eliminated. Should it? Why or why not?

What matters most is ensuring every child in Red Bank has access to an excellent education. However, our current system presents real obstacles that can make it harder to provide the opportunities our students deserve.The way charter schools are funded can take away critical resources from our public schools, which serve the majority of students and are already under pressure. I believe we should be focusing on strengthening our public schools, where all students are welcome, rather than dividing limited funding. This isn’t about picking sides; it’s about making sure we’re using taxpayer dollars in a way that supports the greatest number of children, dedicated teachers, enriching programs, and the support every classroom needs to help students succeed.

Your final thoughts or anything you’d like to add, in 75 words or less. Go.

This November 4th please cast your vote not for three candidates, but for one shared vision for Red Bank’s future. Vote for Christy, Paul, and Julie who believe in teamwork and the power of community. Cast your ballot for columns 2, 3, & 4 for the Red Bank Board of Education and remember that the best change starts from the bottom up.