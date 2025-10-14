Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

RED BANK: GAME SHOP LEVELS UP WITH MOVE TO BIGGER DIGS

Post a comment
October 14th @ 4pm

Shore Gamers Gennaro Monaco 15 Monmouth StreetShore Gamers owner Gennaro Monaco needs a bigger dungeon. (photo by Brian Donohue)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

In late 2023, Gennaro and Jessica Monaco opened a board game lounge on Red Bank’s Monmouth Street with a goal that seemed as much a long shot as rolling a coveted “natural 20” on a 20-sided Dungeons and Dragons die: pulling kids off their devices and getting them to use their minds.
 
Less than two years later, the concept has proven so popular that the shop, Shore Gamers, is moving from 15 Monmouth Street to a new storefront twice the size of its current home – and a location in one of Broad Street’s most recognizable addresses.
 
The owners confirm they have signed a lease for the 3,000 square foot storefront at 40 Broad Street, a building recently restored to reveal the inlaid “Red Bank Register” facade touting the name of the newspaper that it was built to house. The space was previously home to Greene Street consignment and, before that, Funk & Standard. 

40-42 Broad Street 04202540 Broad Street, the soon-to-be home of Shore Gamers. (photo by Brian Donohue)

It’s a move few real local estate observers – or screen-addicted parents of screen addicted kids – could have seen coming.

“I don’t think we expected it, the level that it has grown so quickly,” Jessica Monaco told videographer James Ketley, a Brookdale student who made a great Youtube video about the store. (See below.)

 

And Shore Gamers has become a place that appeals to more than just kids, a third space where young and old, men and women, home schoolers, biker dudes and even religious orthodox looking for a shidduch date night, come to play games alongside one another. 

That translates into regular scenarios like last Thursday, when the regular adult Dungeons and Dragons game was scheduled for the back room. Gennaro was also expecting up to 16 people for a One Piece card game. Add in some of the usual off-the-street customers stopping in for a game of Catan or Deep Regrets, and the place gets crowded.

Oh, and to mention the weekend Pokemon leagues when the crush for space has the shop feeling more crowded than a Zubat Cave

“Just the community has gotten so big,’ Gennaro Monaco told redbankgreen. “We have too many events to run in this space at one time.”

A packed house is a common site at Shore Gamers, 15 Monmouth Street. (photo courtesy Jessica Monaco)

Shore Gamers is hoping to open the new space by November 1, possibly with a one-day-late Halloween/grand opening party.

The move will double the available space from 1,400 square feet at 15 Monmouth to more than 3,000 square feet in the new space. It also opens up new realms for larger events and parties, better display of the games for sale on the shelves, and new attractions. 

There are plans for a specially designed, semi-enclosed Dungeons and Dragons space with “cobblestone walls and all sorts of cool buildout” and slot car racing track. Gennaro predicts “a much more immersive experience” in the new space. 

Besides the regular groups that meet to play in the space and party rentals, Shore Gamers will continue allowing customers to walk in off the street and play any game from the store’s selection of thousands, for ten bucks a person.

The Monacos and their customers reckon the shop has tapped into a number of trends:  peoples’ post-pandemic yearning to reconnect, the surprising staying power of games like Pokemon, and parents desperate to get their kids into IRL fun. 

“We’ve seen kids come out of their shells,” Gennaro Monaco said. “Community matters. People matter. Being face-to-face matters.”

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

David Zablocki

Follow Red Bank Green on Instagram
@redbankgreen
Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
UNUSUAL ACTIVITY AT GLOBE HOTEL
Something is off at the Globe Hotel…(Photo and text by Partyline contributor Nicole Taetsch) Follow Red Bank Green on Instagram @redba ...
WATER TO THE BRIM, DUCKS JUMPING IN 🦆
The Navesink River threatens to spill into Marine Park ahead of the oncoming nor’easter. These ducks don’t seem to mind. Submitted by An ...
CEVICHE HOUSE GHOUL
Lemon-marinated delights and Halloween frights are on tap in October at Ceviche House Mi Peru restaurant at 51 Broad Street. The animatronic ...
WAIT ‘TIL NEXT YEAR
Deep autumn thoughts prompted the sight of Brutis the Red Bank DPU brush hauler operator working in a Yankees cap Thursday. (click to read)
“FISHY PARK” FISH HIGH AND DRY
The proverbial fish out of water in Marine Park. (photo and text by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman).   Follow Red Bank Green on Ins ...
GIRL SCOUTS CREATE “KINDNESS GARDEN”
The Girl Scouts of Troop 625 brightened up downtown on Sunday with a kindness rock garden. Stop by for some positive words and a pop of colo ...
TRAIN WINDOW SUNRISE
View of Friday morning’s sunrise over the Navesink River from NJ Transit Train #3320. (Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim) &nb ...
PARKING GATE LEVELLED IN CRASH
An accident involving a driver who mistook the brake for the gas pedal took out the parking gate and other mechanicals at the parking lot on ...
NEVER MIND THE BOLLARDS
Red Bank Department of Public Utilities workers remove the bollards that close off the northern stretch of Broad Street for the Broadwalk se ...
Rip Snortin’ Good Time!
Laura Anderson of Nyteacuppiggies.com (also servicing NJ!) was spotted taking a particularly precious porcine litter for a sunlit Broadstree ...
CHICKEN AND HOMEOWNER PREFER WILDFLOWER LAWN
My backyard prefers a wildflower lawn. (Photo by Partyline contributor Roseann Dal Pra)   Follow Red Bank Green on Instagram @redbankgr ...
BIG BASIE DAY
The Count Basie Center for the Arts holds a big day as part of its year long 100th anniversary celebration. The first two engraved sidewalk ...
MARINE PARK JUNGLE GYM MEETS SLEDGE HAMMER
Workers Wednesday took down the playground at Marine Park as part of the recently begun phase two of the park's $4 million overhaul. A new p ...
Teak-ila
Calling all tequila lovers! On Sunday, September 28th at 4 PM, the NY/NJ Agave Club is hosting an exclusive event in celebration of the sing ...
SPEEDERS BEWARE: YOUNG WATCHDOG ON THE JOB
This kid is tired of people speeding down his street! He is taking notes and will be letting the RBPD know what he observes today! (photo by ...
CONSTITUTION DAY RALLY ON COOPER’S BRIDGE
Constitution Day rally on Cooper's Bridge draws crowd to Route 35 span in Red Bank. (click to read)
BACK TO TATER TOTS
A sign outside Red Bank Regional High School delivers the news that the one-year experiment conducted last year in which students could orde ...
RBC’S PATHWAY TO PEACE CLUB AT THE U.N.
Ahead of International Peace Day, Sept. 21, Red Bank Catholic High School students joined a United Nations roundtable in New York, Sept. 12, ...
MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY
Residents gathered near the Red Bank train station late Monday to usher in Mexican Independence Day, September 16. The gathering included th ...
RIVER SEARCH
A police search drone scans the Swimming River while the Red Bank Fire Department dive team pulls up to the dock at Swimming River Park in M ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar