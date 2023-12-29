Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

Our community pillars help us carry out our 100-Year Vision

Check it out

Health and Wellness

Red Bank YMCA

At the heart of the Red Bank community since 1874, our Red Bank Family YMCA is here to support health and well-being for all. We’re a special place where people of all ages, interests and backgrounds gather to grow in spirit, mind and body.

Learn More
organization-banner
organization-banner
10k

RED BANK: GAMERS GET A SPOT AT THE TABLE

Shore Gamers opened recently at 15 Monmouth Street. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

In this end-of-2023 edition of Retail Churn: a man with a lifelong passion for tabletop games opens a “board game lounge” in downtown Red Bank.

Among his aims: to get teens and preteens off of zombifying computer screens and engage their minds, owner Gennaro Monaco told Churn this week.

Gennaro Monaco said his business was inspired by one in Brooklyn. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The shop, called Shore Gamers, opened two weeks ago, taking over the storefront at 15 Monmouth Street vacated in early October by Feet First, a skateboard shop.

The 1,420-square-foot shop offers hundreds of board games for sale, as well as tables for walk-in play, club play, date nights and more.

It also includes a 400-square-foot reservable back room already has its first booking, a Pokemon-themed birthday party, Monaco said.

A “passion project,” the business came into being after Monaco, 45, lost his job as a computer systems engineer in a mass layoff at a Holmdel company in July. A devoted gamer with a collection of 250 board games, he’d grown up in Brooklyn, and before moving to Lincroft with his wife, Jessica, lived near a shop called the Brooklyn Strategist, on which Shore Gamers is modeled.

“They started at about this size, and wound up taking over the yoga studio next door to them,” Monaco said. “At about four o’clock in the afternoon, there’s like 50 12-to-15-year-old kids playing board games.”

In creating the business, Monaco and his wife, Jessica, wanted to create a learning environment their five-year-old daughter, Patty, and other youngsters, they said. Left to her own devices, Gennaro said, Patty gravitates to a “YoobTube” (her word) channel showing other kids playing games and with toys.

“It’s been proven many times with studies that childrens’ aptitude is not developing as well as it should being on screens all day long,” he said.

“They jump from thing to thing,” said Jessica, who works in IT at Princeton University. “They can’t focus.”

“Like adults on social media,” Gennaro added. “With this, you have to sit down, you have to strategize.”

“Just spending time together is what we enjoy about games,” said Jessica.

None of the video screens in the shop are for video games: they’re used for instruction, Gennaro said.

“Those two are learning to play a game they’ve never played before,” he said, gesturing to a pair of walk-in customers earlier this week.

The shop can accommodate 12 players in its front room and another 15 in back.

Shore Gamers charges $10 per player per game, even for a game like Monopoly, which might take several hours to complete. Guests 12 years old and younger must be accompanied by a guardian, unless with an after school club. Check the website for hours and other information.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank business owner happier than to hear "I saw your ad on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
LAST MINUTE GIFT DELIVERY IN PROGRESS
This savvy Santa, seen outside of WaWa on Christmas, knows that the fastest way to get around Red Bank is not by sleigh, but by bicycle.
SANTA CLAUS COMES TO TOWN, WITH THE HELP OF RBFD
Red Bank Fire Department’s Navesink Hook & Ladder annual Santa present drop took place on Saturday, beginning at roughly 4:30 pm. ...
HOLIDAY EXPRESS PULLS IN TO BASIE
Holiday Express brought a little Christmas to near sold-out audience at the Count Basie Center of the Arts last night. The show supports the ...
CHRISTMAS IS COMING, BUT THE LIGHTS ARE GOING
“Even Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree Had Lights!” remarked one bystander. Update 12/20 @ 8pm: The tree has been relit. The ...
RED BANK: GOOD CONDUCT
Window display at Ruscil’s Pianos, Mechanic Street, Red Bank. (Click)
RED BANK: FIRE UNDERWAY
RED BANK: Fire at Green Tree Apartments, Spring Street.
Happening Now: Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival with Santa, the Grinch, Elf, and More
 The Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival is here! Stop by and take a picture with your favorite characters, including Santa! #RBBisBIA ...
RED BANK: PARK FOR FREE & COUNT ELVES
Free holiday parking begins Monday and continues through Christmas Day in downtown Red Bank. Park in any public pay lot or metered spot at n ...
RFH CAROLERS BRING HOLIDAY SPIRIT
The Rumson-Fair Haven High School Tower Singers sing Jingle Bells and other favorites in front of the former Chase bank on Broad Street in R ...
RED BANK: YES, IT’S STILL COMING
Four years after winning borough approval, Jack Manousos still plans to open a restaurant at 3-5 Broad Street. When? Not ready to disclose, ...
RED BANK: AMID THE BLUE
A rack of small vessels at the Navesink Riverside Residences and Marina added colors to the river’s deep blue, as seen from the Red Ba ...
[GIF] COUNTDOWN TO TREE LIGHTING
The final countown and lighting of Broad Street toward the end of the Holiday Express Concert. GIF below and video right after.
PANORAMA: HOLIDAY EXPRESS CONCERT
Tim McLoone and his Holiday Express band light up the crowd on Broad Street before the annual tree lighting.
THANKSGIVING EVE: WHAT WAS GOING ON
Nothing marks the arrival of Thanksgiving weekend like reacquainting with someone from high school that you hoped to never see again in your ...
RED BANK: YES, RED BANK
Kayaker Carla Fiscella shared this lovely autumn vignette along the Swimming River at Chapin Avenue from last week.
RED BANK BUCKS GIVEAWAY
Red Bank RiverCenter will host a $5,000 Red Bank Bucks Giveaway at Toast City Diner this Saturday. It’s essentially free money, and who do ...
RED BANK: TREE TIME!
This year’s Christmas tree arrived at Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank Saturday. It will be lit (along with the rest of the downtown) as ...
RED BANK LIBRARY HOLIDAY HOURS
RED BANK CLASSIC 5K RUNNING A DEAL
Red Bank 5K Classic sets 2024 date, with discount registrations starting Friday.
PBA TOY DRIVE BRINGS JOY TO LOCAL KIDS
Help make a kid’s Christmas a bit nicer with a toy donation to the annual Red Bank PBA toy drive.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar