RED BANK: BIG MAN’S BITES THE DUST

A Red Bank building that once housed a rock club owned by saxophonist Clarence Clemons was razed to make way for new apartments this week.

Clarence Clemons playing at Big Man’s West in an undated photo courtesy of Lewis Bloom Photo, and the former club as seen in 2021. (Other photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

The former Big Man’s West concert venue at 129 Monmouth Street was demolished along with a small office building to make way for a 45-unit apartment structure.

In prior incarnations, the building had been a grocery store, a shot-and-beer bar and a gym.

But for rock fans, it was a briefly a mecca owned by Clemons, then the sax player with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. It opened in July, 1981, and over its 18-month run featured at least 18 Springsteen appearances on the club’s stage.

In May of 1984, the space served as the rehearsal room for Springsteen and his band’s seminal “Born in the USA” tour.

Other acts who played the club included Joe Cocker, Richard Thompson, Bon Jovi, Bonnie Raitt, James Cotton and Roger McGuinn.

Clemons died in 2011.

After his plan won planning board approval in November, 2022, developer Michael Salerno told redbankgreen he intends to call the project “The Sax.”

