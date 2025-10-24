Red Bank’s third annual Witches Night Out went down Thursday night under appropriately chilly temps and spookily crepuscular skies. The annual Witch Dance led by dance instructor and choreographer Hedy Perna (whose voice you can hear in the video.)

redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.