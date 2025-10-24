ELKS HONOR COPS

Red Bank Police Officers Francesco Metta and Preston Mellaci were recognized at Thursday’s Borough Council meeting by Red Bank Elks Lodge 233 with the Enrique “Kiki” Camarena Award for their outstanding commitment to preventing substance abuse in the community.

The award honors individuals who exemplify dedication to drug prevention and community education, reflecting the legacy of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, a U.S. Drug Enforcement agent whose sacrifice inspired a nationwide movement for drug awareness.

The officers are pictured with Red Bank Police Chief Mike Frazee (far right) and Red Bank Elk Exalted Ruler Sergio Hojraj.