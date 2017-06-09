LINCROFT: RENT A CANOE AND EXPLORE MARLU

Tucked away in Lincroft’s Thompson Park, mere minutes from the sidewalk-surfing shoppertunities of the downtown Red Bank busy district, sits Marlu Lake — a reservoir of 20-plus acres, and a site noted for its freshwater fishing, as well as for its field-and-stream hiking scenery, plus wildlife-watching views of turtles and other local fauna.

Several times each summer, the flagship facility of the Monmouth County Park System invites the public to enjoy a paddling excursion on the lake by offering canoe rentals on designated weekends. It’s a recreational opportunity that returns to the greater Red Bank Green this Saturday and Sunday.

Available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the self-guided canoeing sessions are open to individuals or groups of up to three, for a per-boat fee of $15 (payable by cash or personal check only).

The rowing course takes approximately two hours to complete — and in addition to the boat, the Park System provides all the necessary gear as part of the rental fee. It’s open to ages 3 and up; participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

A limited number of canoes is available, so call (732) 842-4000 with any questions. Canoe rentals return to Thompson Park on the weekend of June 24-25, as well as other dates throughout the summer, and are also offered at other park locations in Monmouth County.