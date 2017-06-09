SHREWSBURY POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of May 20 to June 2, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Crimes

Report of Theft and Criminal Mischief in the area of Samara Drive on 5/24/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed and damaged property. Damages totaling $9,000.00 Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola investigating.

Report of Vehicle Burglary in the area of Marc Court on 6/2/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property from unlocked vehicle. Ptl. Ryan Cullinane investigating.

Arrests

Marcellin J. Goddard, female age 33 of Asbury Park was arrested on 5/20/17 for Shoplifting and Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Lauren H. Young, female age 62 of Long Branch was arrested on 5/24/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Ave by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Zahava K. Thaxton, female age 27 of Asbury Park was arrested on 5/24/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Myrna Santago, female age 46 of Wall was arrested on 5/24/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Cheri H. Weiss, female age 41 of Middletown was arrested on 5/27/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Laron D. Jowers, male age 34 of Eatontown was arrested on 5/28/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Hancy L. Henry, male age 33 of Long Branch was arrested on 5/28/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Louis T. Carter, male age 38 of Bradley Beach was arrested on 5/28/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Silverbrook Road by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Kim B. Lelchuk, male age 66 of Ocean Grove was arrested on 5/31/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

