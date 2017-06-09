FAIR HAVEN: POLICE ACTIVITY

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of May, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

5/3- A Fair Haven Juvenile was placed under arrest for Possession of CDS paraphernalia after a call was received regarding illegal activity. S/O Michael Volker was the arresting Officer.

5/4- Joseph L. Ruffini, 54, Red Bank was charged with defiant trespass. Ptl. Christian Hostrup was the arresting Officer.

5/5- A River Road resident reported the theft of copper fixtures and a table valued at $800.00 from his truck. Sgt. Jesse Dykstra took the theft report.

5/12- Jordan Goldberg, 36, Englishtown was placed under arrest for Contempt of Court following a motor vehicle stop. Subject was processed and released after posting full cash bail on an active warrant out of Freehold. Ptl. Eric Patton was the arresting Officer.

5/13- Maxwell Taffin, 19, Rumson was placed under arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 grams. Taffin also received traffic summonses for Possession of CDS in a motor vehicle, Maintenance of lamps, Failure to exhibit insurance card and failure to exhibit Driver’s License. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

5/16- Melanie Morrison, 32, Leonardo, was placed under arrest for Contempt of Court following a traffic stop. Subject was processed and released after posting full cash bail on the active warrant. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

5/16- Freddy Tapia, 48, Highlands was placed under arrest following a motor vehicle stop for Contempt of Court. Subject was processed and turned over to the Asbury Park Police Department. Sgt. Jesse Dykstra was the arresting Officer.

5/20- Christopher Toldero, 29, Philadelphia was placed under arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 grams and Possession of Paraphernalia. Toldero was issued traffic summonses for Speeding and Possession of CDS in a motor vehicle. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

5/21- A Rumson Juvenile was placed under arrest for DWI subsequent to a motor vehicle stop. The operator received traffic summons for DWI, Underage DWI, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Careless Driving and Failure to keep right. Juvenile was processed and released to their parents pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

5/28- Andrii Lutsak, 28, Jersey City was placed under arrest following a traffic stop for Contempt of Court. Subject was processed and released after posting full cash bail on a Jersey City Warrant. Ptl. Eric Patton was the arresting Officer.

5/31- David Poulard, 63, Tinton Falls was placed under arrest for Contempt of Court subsequent to a motor vehicle stop. Subject was processed and released after posting full cash bail on the Warrant out of Freehold. Ptl. John Koetzner was the arresting Officer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.