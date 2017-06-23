RED BANK: NEW PHARMACY OPENS

WhatsGoingOnHere
Red Bank’s Shrewsbury Avenue continued its recent makeover trend with the opening of a new pharmacy this week.
The independently owned Shrewsbury Avenue Pharmacy opened Monday in a new three-story building at 224-226 Shrewsbury Avenue.

Pharmacist Ritesh Shah, who also owns and developed the property, won approval for the store and four apartments from the borough planning board in April 2015. The apartments are not yet completed.

The building is next door to Lino’s Mexican Café(Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+
Posted on June 23, 2017 at 9:00 am, filed under Business, Featured, Real Estate, red bank, Retail Churn, Retailing, What's Going On Here? and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.