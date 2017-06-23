RED BANK: NEW PHARMACY OPENS



Red Bank’s Shrewsbury Avenue continued its recent makeover trend with the opening of a new pharmacy this week.

The independently owned Shrewsbury Avenue Pharmacy opened Monday in a new three-story building at 224-226 Shrewsbury Avenue.

Pharmacist Ritesh Shah, who also owns and developed the property, won approval for the store and four apartments from the borough planning board in April 2015. The apartments are not yet completed.

The building is next door to Lino’s Mexican Café. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)