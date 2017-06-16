ON THE GREEN: SEINE, CLIMB OR KAYAK

It’s Climb Time in Lincroft again as the Monmouth County Park System moves that portable mountain to the grounds of Thompson Park for another free instructional session.

A chance to take a “drop in” kayak tour of a scenic waterway… a hands-on, close up look at local marine life… and an opportunity to climb a mountain face in Monmouth County.

They’re all on tap in the coming week around those public places that make life on the Greater Red Bank Green a recreational pleasure — and brought to you by the people of the Monmouth County Park System.

Take it to the outer limit of the Green Monday for another free weather-permitting session of Seining Along the Bay at Bayshore Waterfront Park (Port Monmouth Road at Wilson Avenue in Middletown Township).

Going on between 11 a.m. and noon, the hands-on nature program offers an opportunity to capture, study and release a variety of fish, crabs, and other sea creatures as you help pull a seine net through the calm waters of Sandy Hook Bay (closed-toe shoes are required). It’s open to ages 5 and up; under 18 accompanied by adult (sorry, no groups) — and more info can be had by calling (732) 787-3033 ext. 2. Additional seining events are scheduled for June 21, 23 and 26.

Tuesday, June 20 marks the return of weather-permitting Drop-In Kayak Tours on the calm waters of Swimming River Park. Taking place during the evening hours of 6 to 7:30 p.m., the naturalist-guided excursion welcomes individuals and families of all skill levels (including first-timers), with single or tandem kayaks and all gear provided for the occasion — just wear get-wet clothing, hat and sunscreen. It’s first-come, first-served, and open to ages 12 and up (under 18 must be accompanied by paying adult); participants must be physically fit, and there are weight limits of 250 pounds for a single and 400 pounds for a double. Call (732) 787-3033 x2 to register.

On Thursday, June 22, Thompson Park in Lincroft is the locale of a free, three-hour introduction to the basics of climbing — supervised by park personnel, and hosted within the safe and controlled environment of the park system’s portable 25-foot climbing wall.

The mobile mountain face, which regularly makes the rounds of various county sites, will be set up weather-permitting between the hours of 4 to 7 p.m. near the Filly Run parking area of the county’s flagship facility, located off Newman Springs Road. All climbers of ages 8 and up are welcome to give it a try, with the only stipulations being that climbers must be 42 inches or taller, and participants under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For additional information, call (732) 842-4000 ext. 4312.