RED BANK: BOOKMARKS MARK FAVORITES
St. James first-grader Declan Duffy chose to draw Red Bank’s Molly Pitcher Inn as his favorite place in town, above. Below, the other winners by grade. (Click to enlarge)
[Press release from the Friends of the Red Bank Public Library]
The Sixth Annual Friends oft he Red Bank Public Library Bookmark Contest has announced this year’s winners! At a well-attended party on May 20, the Friends presented the winners with certificates and gift cards to local businesses.
Each year the Friends partner with our local schools and community to receive submissions. The judges are local artists, Rosemary Pappa, Joseph Bergholm, and Nancy Mail, who chose winners in four age categories. The first place winners’ artwork becomes the Library’s bookmarks for the year, thanks to the continuing generosity of the Woman’s Club of Red Bank.
This year’s winners are:
K-2nd grade
1st place: Declan Duffy, St James Elementary School
2nd place: Liliana Guerrero, Red Bank Primary School
Honorable Mention: Grace Rapolla, Red Bank Charter School
3-5 grade
1st place: Jasmine Marquezflores, Red Bank Middle School
2nd place: Molly Deming, Red Bank Charter School
Honorable Mention: Ashley Hall, St James Elementary School
6-8 grade
1st place: Mike Freeman, Red Bank Middle School
2nd place: Jack Gomez, Red Bank Middle School
Honorable Mention: Orianna Tortorella, Red Bank Middle School
High School
First place: Meghan Murray, RBRHS
Second place: Elise Bessetti, RBRHS
Honorable Mention: Adrianna Donato, RBRHS
This year, in honor of the Red Bank Public Library’s 80th anniversary, the Friends chose the theme of “I Spy… My Favorite Thing in Red Bank”. They were thrilled with the response. Over 500 children voted with their artwork and the top five responses were:
-
Strollo’s Lighthouse
-
Count Basie Fields
-
Riverside Gardens
-
The Red Bank Public Library
-
Marine Park/Count Basie Theater (tie)
There was a long list of honorable mentions: Elsie’s, Yestercades, Bagel Station, Smoothie King, Mr Pizza Slice, Chocolate Works, Gracie and the Dudes, Bark Avenue Puppies, Whipped, YMCA, Fins and Feathers, Boys and Girls Club, Jacks, Monmouth Music, Juanito’s, The Armory, School of Rock, A Time to Kiln, New Corner, Brothers, and Cluck-U Chicken. Quite a few students said their favorite thing in Red Bank was: my house, friendship, my dog, outside, and just everywhere. Every school was represented and every school was mentioned as a favorite thing.
Each year the Friends are so impressed with the submissions received. They would like to thank all the art teachers, who help coordinate the submissions, and all the children who submitted artwork. We invite you to come to the Library and check out the 2017 winners!