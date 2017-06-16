RED BANK: BOOKMARKS MARK FAVORITES

St. James first-grader Declan Duffy chose to draw Red Bank’s Molly Pitcher Inn as his favorite place in town, above. Below, the other winners by grade. (Click to enlarge)

[Press release from the Friends of the Red Bank Public Library]

The Sixth Annual Friends oft he Red Bank Public Library Bookmark Contest has announced this year’s winners! At a well-attended party on May 20, the Friends presented the winners with certificates and gift cards to local businesses.

Each year the Friends partner with our local schools and community to receive submissions. The judges are local artists, Rosemary Pappa, Joseph Bergholm, and Nancy Mail, who chose winners in four age categories. The first place winners’ artwork becomes the Library’s bookmarks for the year, thanks to the continuing generosity of the Woman’s Club of Red Bank.

This year’s winners are:

K-2nd grade

1st place: Declan Duffy, St James Elementary School

2nd place: Liliana Guerrero, Red Bank Primary School

Honorable Mention: Grace Rapolla, Red Bank Charter School

3-5 grade

1st place: Jasmine Marquezflores, Red Bank Middle School

2nd place: Molly Deming, Red Bank Charter School

Honorable Mention: Ashley Hall, St James Elementary School

6-8 grade

1st place: Mike Freeman, Red Bank Middle School

2nd place: Jack Gomez, Red Bank Middle School

Honorable Mention: Orianna Tortorella, Red Bank Middle School

High School

First place: Meghan Murray, RBRHS

Second place: Elise Bessetti, RBRHS

Honorable Mention: Adrianna Donato, RBRHS

This year, in honor of the Red Bank Public Library’s 80th anniversary, the Friends chose the theme of “I Spy… My Favorite Thing in Red Bank”. They were thrilled with the response. Over 500 children voted with their artwork and the top five responses were:

Strollo’s Lighthouse Count Basie Fields Riverside Gardens The Red Bank Public Library Marine Park/Count Basie Theater (tie)

There was a long list of honorable mentions: Elsie’s, Yestercades, Bagel Station, Smoothie King, Mr Pizza Slice, Chocolate Works, Gracie and the Dudes, Bark Avenue Puppies, Whipped, YMCA, Fins and Feathers, Boys and Girls Club, Jacks, Monmouth Music, Juanito’s, The Armory, School of Rock, A Time to Kiln, New Corner, Brothers, and Cluck-U Chicken. Quite a few students said their favorite thing in Red Bank was: my house, friendship, my dog, outside, and just everywhere. Every school was represented and every school was mentioned as a favorite thing.

Each year the Friends are so impressed with the submissions received. They would like to thank all the art teachers, who help coordinate the submissions, and all the children who submitted artwork. We invite you to come to the Library and check out the 2017 winners!