RED BANK: UNCLE EBENEZER’S PHISH DISH

Brooklyn-based Phish tribute band Uncle Ebenezer migrates into Red Bank for a Friday night jam at Jamian’s.

Mixed in among one of the busiest bar and restaurant scenes in Monmouth County, Jamian’s Food and Drink has long been a nightlife standardbearer in downtown Red Bank.

In addition to weekly gigs by Shore legends Bobby Bandiera and Pat Guadagno, plus reggae masters Random Test and one of the area’s most enduring open-mics, Jamian LaViola’s watering hole adds to its musical menu this Friday with a special catch-of-the-day: Phish tribute band Uncle Ebenezer.

Based in Brooklyn, the quartet dispenses a generous dollop of jam that runs counter to the miserly nature of its namesake.

Self-described as an evocation of “the early Phish experience,” guitarist Dante Soriano, drummer Nathan Searing, keyboardist Shoheen Owhady and bassist Corey (“not that Corey”) Feldman channel the sound and spirit of the future arena-filling act as it honed its craft in the college cafeterias and cassette underground of its Vermont spawning grounds.

There’s a $5 cover charge for Friday’s Phish fry — and keep an eye out for more summertime special events at Jamian’s both inside and out on the patio bar.