RED BANK: SANSONE TO TURN UP THE STEAM

Johnny Sansone (left) is joined by guitarist John Fohl (right) for a special “Reckless Steamy Nights” house party that brings a blast of N’awlins heat to Red Bank’s Woman’s Club Friday night.

For the latest in their long-running series of monthly Reckless Steamy Nights live music events, the folks at the Jersey Shore Jazz and Blues Foundation are cranking up the burners and serving up a fiery gumbo laced with the flavors of New Orleans.

Going up this Friday at the old Anthony Reckless estate (home of the Womans Club of Red Bank), the 8:30 p.m. house party throws open the door for a Big Easy bluesman of impeccable credentials: singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Johnny Sansone.

It’s a departure for the series that regularly shines a spotlight on homegrown Jersey-fresh talent, and an exceedingly rare Garden State gig (as well as the Red Bank debut) for the road-tested performer who also does duty as a member of the activist supergroup Voice of the Wetlands All-Stars.

Himself a Jersey boy by birth, Sansone can be expected to go from accordion to harmonica, guitar or keyboard as he’s joined by a band that features special guest John Fohl. The NOLA-based guitarist (who played for more than a decade with the beyond-legendary Dr. John) sits in on some sets of “Zydeco, blues and New Orleans good time music” that aim to raise spirits, even as the evening raises funds for a JSJBF scholarship program.

Admission is by $10 donation, with attendees welcome to BYOB (complimentary snacks will be offered). The house party continues (with an invitation to tour the historic home and learn more about the Woman’s Club programs) through 10:30 p.m. — and Reckless Steamy Nights resume on Friday, July 28 with Asbury Park jazz/R&B combo Damian And The DCQ. Call (732) 933-1984 for more info.