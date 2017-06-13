RUMSON: POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Rumson Police Department for May, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Arrests

5/5/17 – Lauren Stag, 31, of Red Bank was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Contempt.

5/11/17 – Christopher Kruse, 27, of Keansburg was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Possession of less than 50 grams of Marijuana.

5/12/17 – William Crawford, 24, of Long Branch was arrested by S/O Thomas Hughes for Contempt.

5/13/17 – Michael Berger arrested a 17yr old female from Fair Haven, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

5/16/17 – Julia Mannion, 23, of Fair Haven was arrested by Sgt. Peter Koenig for Contempt.

5/18/17 – D/Sgt. Christopher Isherwood arrested a 16yr old male from Rumson, for Possession of less than 50 grams of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

5/27/17 – Melanie Sampath, 25, of Emerson was arrested by S/O Donald Morse for Contempt.

5/28/17 – Wesley Sapone, 19, of Shrewsbury was arrested by S/O Donald Morse for Possession of less than 50 grams of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

5/28/17 – Coleman Gould, 18, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Underage Possession of Alcohol.

5/28/17 – Charles Cerami-Guarino, 18, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Underage Possession of Alcohol.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.  

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.
 
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
 
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+
Posted on June 13, 2017 at 10:00 am, filed under Crime, Featured, Law & Justice, Rumson, Security and tagged , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.