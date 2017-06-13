RUMSON: POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Rumson Police Department for May, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Arrests

5/5/17 – Lauren Stag, 31, of Red Bank was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Contempt.

5/11/17 – Christopher Kruse, 27, of Keansburg was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Possession of less than 50 grams of Marijuana.

5/12/17 – William Crawford, 24, of Long Branch was arrested by S/O Thomas Hughes for Contempt.

5/13/17 – Michael Berger arrested a 17yr old female from Fair Haven, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

5/16/17 – Julia Mannion, 23, of Fair Haven was arrested by Sgt. Peter Koenig for Contempt.

5/18/17 – D/Sgt. Christopher Isherwood arrested a 16yr old male from Rumson, for Possession of less than 50 grams of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

5/27/17 – Melanie Sampath, 25, of Emerson was arrested by S/O Donald Morse for Contempt.

5/28/17 – Wesley Sapone, 19, of Shrewsbury was arrested by S/O Donald Morse for Possession of less than 50 grams of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

5/28/17 – Coleman Gould, 18, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Underage Possession of Alcohol.

5/28/17 – Charles Cerami-Guarino, 18, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Underage Possession of Alcohol.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.