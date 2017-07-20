MIDDLETOWN: MUSICAL VIRTUOSO AT LIBRARY

Piano virtuoso Elven Chern performs a free concert Saturday at Middletown Library.

[UPDATE: This concert has been rescheduled for Thursday, August 10 at 7 p.m.]

It’s being promoted as a “Mid-Summer Neo-Classical Dream Piano Concert” — although perhaps the featured artist’s forte could be more precisely described as “Neo-Classical, tango, instrumental pop, easy listening and meditative music.”

If that still doesn’t narrow it down for you, then simply dispense with all categorical pigeonholes and enjoy the atmospheric musical mastery of Elven Chern when the musician, soprano, choral conductor and Argentine tango dancer visits the community room at Middletown Library for a free performance Saturday afternoon.

That’s Dr. Chern, actually — since when she’s not exploring her many creative passions, the Ph.D in chemical engineering can be found maintaining her longtime position as a lead principal technical architect with AT&T. But even within the corporate environment, the Taiwan native has managed to infuse cubicle culture with music, co-chairing the AT&T Cares Talent Band as pianist-vocalist and serving as music director with the AT&T Cares Chorus in its numerous charitable-event activities.

While there’s no indication that Chern will be further demonstrating her tango dancing skills atop the library piano at the 2 p.m. recital, there’s every reason to believe that her fingers will be dancing across the keys, evoking a dreamlike ambience, and creating a delightfully languid interlude on a summer day.