RED BANK: APARTMENTS ON ZONING AGENDA

A plan by a Jersey City-based developer to convert a five-story Red Bank office building to apartments, and add 16 units, is on Thursday night’s zoning board agenda. See redbankgreen‘s earlier reporting here.

Separately, another agenda item, the next step in developer Ray Rapcavage’s plan for townhouses at Harding Road and Hudson Avenue, is expected to be postponed until August 3, the borough planning office said Wednesday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

 

