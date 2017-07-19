RED BANK: CRAFT BEER MICROBREWERY OK’D

The plan calls for a craft-beer microbrewery in the former ARC thrift shop space at 77 Monmouth Street. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

For the second time in recent weeks, a craft beer operation has confirmed plans for a microbrewery in downtown Red Bank.

And according to Google Maps, it’s less than 500 feet away from the first.

John Arcara at his Broad Street photography studio in 2012. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The latest entry is one by Broad Street-based wedding photographer John Arcara, whose plan for a brewery at 77 Monmouth Street obtained approval from the borough planning and zoning office last week without a need for variances.

Arcara intends to build a retail microbrewery selling its own “craft farm-to-table” beer in a former thrift shop next door to Jamian’s Food and Drink, according to his filing. Plans show a tasting area and a gift-and-accessories shop.

No name for the business was disclosed, and no timetable for opening was given.

Arcara told redbankgreen on Wednesday that he didn’t have details to share yet. “We are in the baby stages still,” he said.

If plans shape up, Red Bank could become something of a craft-beer Mecca in coming months.

Last month, the new owner of the long-vacant former Fameabilia building at 42 Monmouth Street told redbankgreen that a microbrewery was planning to set up shop there. No plans have yet been filed at borough hall, though.

Google Maps puts the two locations as just 456 feet apart.

And there’s yet another microbrewery planned downtown for which both the proprietor and landlord tell redbankgreen that a lease agreement is close. We’ll disclose the details as soon as the deal is done, if that happens.

All three breweries, if they open, are likely to follow Triumph Brewing Company, a large-scale restaurant and beermaking operation that’s been under construction for months in the West Side Lofts building on Bridge Avenue. Owner Adam Rechnitz has not announced an opening date, however.

Arcara’s operation would go into a freshly-gutted 4,200-square-foot space where the ARC of Monmouth operated a used clothing store for 32 years before closing up shop in February, 2014.

Blake Sonnek-Schmelz Properties of Westfield bought the building in October, 2015 for $630,000, and still owns it, according to Monmouth County property records.