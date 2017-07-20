RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS
The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of July 1 to July 15, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.
CRIMES
Criminal Mischief: On 07-05-17 in the area of W Front St it was reported a fence and railing were broken and laying on the ground. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.
Theft: On 07-15-17 in the area of Herbert St it was reported that unknown persons removed a Play station 4 slim valued at $199.00 and an Xbox valued at $399.00 from the rear of a yard. Ptl. Benjamin Springer.
ARRESTS
Richard Yencarelli, age 49 of Long Branch was arrested on 07-01-17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.
Aldo Flores-Conde, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-01-17 in the area of Wall St for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.
Maria Wyckoff, age 39 of Rumson was arrested on 07-02-17 in the area of River Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.
Ashley Borysewicz, age 30 of Brick was arrested on 07-03-17 in the area of Wallace St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.
Kevin Deoliveira, age 19 of Fairview was arrested on 07-04-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.
Mathias Moll-Punales, age 22 of Long Branch was arrested on 07-04-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.
Ryan Collins, age 32 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 07-05-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Theft by Ptl. Matthew Ehrenreich.
Donald Silva, age 64 of Eatontown was arrested on 07-05-17 in the area of Mohawk Lane for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Michael Baron.
Amanda Kernahan, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-05-17 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.
Jaime Burulia, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-07-17 in the area of North Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.
Philip Berg, age 57 of Eatontown was arrested on 07-07-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Harassment and Criminal Trespass by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.
Bonnie Smock, age 51 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-07-17 in the area of Monmouth St for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.
Joseph Nolan, age 53 of Allentown was arrested on 07-08-17 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren McConnell.
David Bender, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-08-17 in the area of E Front St for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.
Morgan Ohara, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-09-17 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.
Christopher Rovinsky, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-09-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl Sean Hauschildt.
Felipe Flores, age 23 of Harrison was arrested on 07-09-17 in the area of Harding Rd for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Darren McConnell.
Lea Brantly, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-09-17 in the area of South St for Aggravated Assault and Resisting Arrest and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.
Donald Medler, age 62 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-09-17 in the area of E. Westside Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Shane Dengel.
Roseanne Prefer, age 46 of Keansburg was arrested on 07-10-17 in the area of Peters Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.
Thomas Armstrong, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-10-17 in the area of Wall St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.
Jason Delmeir, age 31 of Middletown was arrested on 07-11-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.
Thelmo Lopez-Espana, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-11-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.
Clayton McLellan, age 22 of Middletown was arrested on 07-11-17 in the area of W Front St for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Tanner Shea.
Dainel Kahlbom, age 28 of Williamstown was arrested on 07-12-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.
Karen Owens, age 50 of Middletown was arrested on 07-13-17 in the area of Riverside Ave for Possession of CDS and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.
Robert Frost, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-14-17 in the area of W Bergen for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.
Jose Concepcion, age 21 of Fords was arrested on 07-15-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.
Robert Aiello, age 26 of Middletown was arrested on 07-15-17 in the area of Reckless Pl for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.
Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.