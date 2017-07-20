RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of July 1 to July 15, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: On 07-05-17 in the area of W Front St it was reported a fence and railing were broken and laying on the ground. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Theft: On 07-15-17 in the area of Herbert St it was reported that unknown persons removed a Play station 4 slim valued at $199.00 and an Xbox valued at $399.00 from the rear of a yard. Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

ARRESTS

Richard Yencarelli, age 49 of Long Branch was arrested on 07-01-17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Aldo Flores-Conde, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-01-17 in the area of Wall St for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Maria Wyckoff, age 39 of Rumson was arrested on 07-02-17 in the area of River Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Ashley Borysewicz, age 30 of Brick was arrested on 07-03-17 in the area of Wallace St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Kevin Deoliveira, age 19 of Fairview was arrested on 07-04-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Mathias Moll-Punales, age 22 of Long Branch was arrested on 07-04-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Ryan Collins, age 32 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 07-05-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Theft by Ptl. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Donald Silva, age 64 of Eatontown was arrested on 07-05-17 in the area of Mohawk Lane for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Amanda Kernahan, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-05-17 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Jaime Burulia, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-07-17 in the area of North Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Philip Berg, age 57 of Eatontown was arrested on 07-07-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Harassment and Criminal Trespass by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Bonnie Smock, age 51 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-07-17 in the area of Monmouth St for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Joseph Nolan, age 53 of Allentown was arrested on 07-08-17 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

David Bender, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-08-17 in the area of E Front St for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Morgan Ohara, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-09-17 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Christopher Rovinsky, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-09-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl Sean Hauschildt.

Felipe Flores, age 23 of Harrison was arrested on 07-09-17 in the area of Harding Rd for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Lea Brantly, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-09-17 in the area of South St for Aggravated Assault and Resisting Arrest and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Donald Medler, age 62 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-09-17 in the area of E. Westside Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Roseanne Prefer, age 46 of Keansburg was arrested on 07-10-17 in the area of Peters Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Thomas Armstrong, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-10-17 in the area of Wall St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Jason Delmeir, age 31 of Middletown was arrested on 07-11-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Thelmo Lopez-Espana, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-11-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Clayton McLellan, age 22 of Middletown was arrested on 07-11-17 in the area of W Front St for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Dainel Kahlbom, age 28 of Williamstown was arrested on 07-12-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Karen Owens, age 50 of Middletown was arrested on 07-13-17 in the area of Riverside Ave for Possession of CDS and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Robert Frost, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-14-17 in the area of W Bergen for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Jose Concepcion, age 21 of Fords was arrested on 07-15-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Robert Aiello, age 26 of Middletown was arrested on 07-15-17 in the area of Reckless Pl for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.