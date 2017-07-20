RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of July 1 to July 15, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: On 07-05-17 in the area of W Front St it was reported a fence and railing were broken and laying on the ground. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Theft: On 07-15-17 in the area of Herbert St it was reported that unknown persons removed a Play station 4 slim valued at $199.00 and an Xbox valued at $399.00 from the rear of a yard. Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

ARRESTS

Richard Yencarelli, age 49 of Long Branch was arrested on 07-01-17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Aldo Flores-Conde, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-01-17 in the area of Wall St for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Maria Wyckoff, age 39 of Rumson was arrested on 07-02-17 in the area of River Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Ashley Borysewicz, age 30 of Brick was arrested on 07-03-17 in the area of Wallace St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Kevin Deoliveira, age 19 of Fairview was arrested on 07-04-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Mathias Moll-Punales, age 22 of Long Branch was arrested on 07-04-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Ryan Collins, age 32 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 07-05-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Theft by Ptl. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Donald Silva, age 64 of Eatontown was arrested on 07-05-17 in the area of Mohawk Lane for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Amanda Kernahan, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-05-17 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Jaime Burulia, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-07-17 in the area of North Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Philip Berg, age 57 of Eatontown was arrested on 07-07-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Harassment and Criminal Trespass by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Bonnie Smock, age 51 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-07-17 in the area of Monmouth St for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Joseph Nolan, age 53 of Allentown was arrested on 07-08-17 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

David Bender, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-08-17 in the area of E Front St for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Morgan Ohara, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-09-17 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Christopher Rovinsky, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-09-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl Sean Hauschildt.

Felipe Flores, age 23 of Harrison was arrested on 07-09-17 in the area of Harding Rd for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Lea Brantly, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-09-17 in the area of South St for Aggravated Assault and Resisting Arrest and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Donald Medler, age 62 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-09-17 in the area of E. Westside Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Roseanne Prefer, age 46 of Keansburg was arrested on 07-10-17 in the area of Peters Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Thomas Armstrong, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-10-17 in the area of Wall St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Jason Delmeir, age 31 of Middletown was arrested on 07-11-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Thelmo Lopez-Espana, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-11-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Clayton McLellan, age 22 of Middletown was arrested on 07-11-17 in the area of W Front St for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Dainel Kahlbom, age 28 of Williamstown was arrested on 07-12-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Karen Owens, age 50 of Middletown was arrested on 07-13-17 in the area of Riverside Ave for Possession of CDS and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Robert Frost, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-14-17 in the area of W Bergen for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Jose Concepcion, age 21 of Fords was arrested on 07-15-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Robert Aiello, age 26 of Middletown was arrested on 07-15-17 in the area of Reckless Pl for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting. 

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.
 
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
 
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 

