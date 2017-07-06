RED BANK: BIZ ALLIANCE SETS PARKING FORUM

One of two anticipated public forums on issues related to parking in downtown Red Bank now has a date and location.

The Red Bank Business Alliance has scheduled its forum for Thursday, July 13 at the Red Bank Middle School. Here’s a detailed agenda, covering various aspects of what should be done with the borough-owned 2.3-acre parking lot on White Street: BBA PARKING FORUM AGENDA II,rev

Meantime, the borough council’s parking committee is also planning to hold a public comment session on plans for redeveloping the site submitted by five builders. Councilman Mike Whelan, who chairs the committee, said a date for the event will be announced shortly. (Click to enlarge.)