RED BANK: BIZ ALLIANCE SETS PARKING FORUM

One of two anticipated public forums on issues related to parking in downtown Red Bank now has a date and location.

The Red Bank Business Alliance has scheduled its forum for Thursday, July 13 at the Red Bank Middle School. Here’s a detailed agenda, covering various aspects of what should be done with the borough-owned 2.3-acre parking lot on White Street: BBA PARKING FORUM AGENDA II,rev

Meantime, the borough council’s parking committee is also planning to hold a public comment session on plans for redeveloping the site submitted by five builders. Councilman Mike Whelan, who chairs the committee, said a date for the event will be announced shortly. (Click to enlarge.)

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+
Posted on July 6, 2017 at 2:00 pm, filed under Featured, Government, Housing, Land Use & Zoning, Law & Justice, Park It, Parking, Public Facilities, Real Estate, red bank, Streets & Roads, Taxes, Traffic and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.