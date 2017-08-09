RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of July 16 to July 31, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 07-16-17 in the area of Wharf Ave it was reported a wallet was stolen from book bag. The wallet is described as a tan colored Tory Burch clutch valued at $100.00. Approximately $1,500.00 cash, a NJ driver’s license, and one Bank of America Debit and Credit Card were inside the clutch. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: On 07-17-17 in the area of Bridge Ave it was reported $530.00 Cash was taken from a purse inside a business. Sgt. Juan Sardo.

Theft: On 07-19-17 in the area of Catherine St it was reported a bicycle was stolen. The bike is described as blue with orange accents with a basket in the front and a child seat on the middle of the bicycle and is valued at approximately $230.00. Ptl. Michael Baron.

Theft: On 07-19-17 in the area of W Front St it was reported a painting was missing from a business. The painting is described as a 7/150 lithograph pen and ink etching painting of the St. Julia Church in Paris and is between 18”-24” square. It is valued at the high end of $450.00 and the low end of $300.00. Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Theft: On 07-22-17 in the area of Bridge Ave three subjects were observed taking a bottle of Tito’s Vodka valued at $28.99. The first subject is described as a Hispanic male wearing blue jeans, black t- shirt, the second subject was a black male with dread locks wearing a black tank top and blue jeans. The third subject was a white female with red hair wearing a black shirt and gray yoga pants carrying a large black pocketbook. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Theft: On 07-22-17 it was reported a crab trap described as being 32x32x32 and rectangular shape was taken off a boat docked at a Marina near Marine Park. The trap is valued at $60.00. Lt. Robert Clayton.

Criminal Mischief: On 07-28-17 in the area of Wallace St it was reported the driver’s side front window and passenger side front window were smashed on a parked vehicle. A Wallet containing a NJ driver’s license, several credit cards and $60 cash were also taken from the vehicle. Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Theft: On 07-31-17 in the area of Oakland St it was reported a vehicle was broken into. Missing were a Verizon Hot spot device, a Verizon Phone charger, a Department of Defense Government issued I Phone 6 silver in color, a Department of Defense finger print access card, two $25 Firebird gift cards, a $150 Joseph A Bank gift card and a gas membership card. Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

ARRESTS

Vincent Fasano, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-16-17 in the area of Water St for Shoplifting by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Diane Fasano, age 61 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-16-17 in the area of Water St for Shoplifting by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Felicia Foster, age 24 of Morganville was arrested on 07-16-17 in the area of Linden Pl for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Christopher Rovinsky, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-16-16 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Rogelio Oliveras-Jimenez, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-17-17 in the area of W Bergen for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest and Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Jorge Olivares-Jimenez, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-17-17 in the area of W Bergen for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

McCormick Williams, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-18-17 in the area of Catherine St for Criminal Trespass by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Christopher Groll, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-17-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Lt. Robert Kennedy.

Donald Medler, age 62 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-17-17 in the area of E Westside Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Olimpia Freitas-Hindenbach, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-18-17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Pepita Gonzalez-Gadson, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-18-17 in the area of Montgomery Terr for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Joseph Cavallo, age 24 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 07-20-17 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Possession of CDS, Hypo Syringe and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Peter Gerwien, age 25 of Matawan was arrested on 07-20-17 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Possession of CDS and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Scott Crossman, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-20-17 in the area of Broad St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Ashley Mangano, age 23 of Middletown was arrested on 07-21-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Paula Houseton, age 32 of Browns Mills was arrested on 07-21-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Donald Quarles, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-21-17 in the area of Carmen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Laura Gigante, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-21-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Leonard Zuranvnsky, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-22-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Dashawn Gill, age 21 of Long Branch was arrested on 07-22-17 in the area of E. Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Hugo Paredes, age 45 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 07-22-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Rutilio Caballero-Bautista, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-23-17 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Thomas Guttadauro, age 25 of Middletown was arrested on 07-23-17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Possession of CDS, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, and Prescription Legend Drugs by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Artis Darryl Edwards, age 55 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-24-17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Marlen Mikhail, age 61 of Hackensack was arrested on 07-24-17 in the area of Morford Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Donald Laing, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-25-17 in the area of Spring St for Simple Assault, Obstructing Administration of Law and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Donald Laing, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-25-17 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Criminal Attempt and Escape by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Kyree Farrow, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-25-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Kyle O’Connor, age 20 of Bayville was arrested on 07-25-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Nicholas Boula, age 28 of Old Bridge was arrested on 07-25-17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Veronica Faulseit, age 51 of Dania, Fl was arrested on 07-25-17 in the area of Clinton Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Angela Owens, age 55 of Ocean was arrested on 07-28-17 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Candace Gates, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-28-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Maggie Halsey, age 25 of Little Silver was arrested on 07-28-17 in the area of E. Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Joseph McGrail, age 39 of Leonardo was arrested on 07-29-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Kathryn Bateman, age 44 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-29-17 in the area of Broad St for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Gina Giorgio, age 26 of Brick was arrested on 07-29-17 in the area of Neman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Myles Corcoran, age 23 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 07-30-17 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Bernardo Rosas-Pena, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 07-31-17 in the area of Bridge Ave for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.