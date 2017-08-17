RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of August 1 to August 15, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 08/03/17 in the area of Bridge Ave it was reported a Stuart Pitman Yield Field Painting valued at $1500.00, Heather Ford Painting valued at $400.00, 2 Antique Brass dog book ends valued at $100.00, a set of Ikea curtains valued at $30.00 and an unknown brand external hard drive were taken while the victims were moving into their new residence. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: On 08/05/17 in the area of Maple Ave it was reported a bicycle was taken from a bike rack. The bike is described as a black/grey Giant Mountain bike with a blue pin stripe valued at approximately $500.00. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/06/17 in the area of W Front St it was reported several juveniles were throwing rocks at windows at the back of a house breaking several of them. Ptl. Michael Baron.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/07/17 in the area of Locust Ave it was reported that someone threw 2 beer bottles through an apartment window. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Theft: On 08/07/17 in the area of Marine Park it was reported several fishing poles were taken from a boat docked. The poles are described as a Penn pole black in color with a white reel valued at 250.00, A Shimano pole black in color valued at $250.00, One unknown make, model and color valued at $250.00, One tackle box with several fishing items inside with the name John Werner on top valued at $500.00, One case net 5 ft nylon valued at $75.00, One Garmin GPS map 420’s chart recorder valued at $750.00 and One Garmin Fish Finder valued at $350.00. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Theft: On 08/07/17 in the area of Riverside Ave it was reported a custom handmade Italian 18K gold cross necklace valued at $1000.00 was taken from a residence. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: On 08/09/17 in the area of E Bergen Pl a Juvenile Mountain bike, lime green in color with a rusty chain was reported taken off the front porch of a residence. The bike is valued at $100.00 Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Theft: on 08/13/17 in the area of Maple Ave an unsecured bicycle was taken. The bike is described as a purple Trek mountain style bike with a support bar in front and slightly rusted wheels. The Bike is valued at approximately $300.00. Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

ARRESTS

Jack Pringle, age 20 of Eatontown was arrested on 08/01/17 in the area of W Front St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Patrick Howe, age 22 of Wanamassa was arrested on 08/01/17 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Patrick Norman, age 35 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/01/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Aggravated Assault by Det. James DePonte.

John Cross, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/01/17 in the area of Pinckney Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl Nicholas Maletto.

Randy Wagner, age 39 of Easton, Pa was arrested on 08/01/17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

John Russo, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/03/17 in the area of E Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Anthony Forgione Russo, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/04/17 in the area of Wallace St for Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana and Alcohol, and Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

David Searight, age 22 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/04/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Burglary and Theft by Det. James DePonte.

Sherman Brown, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/04/17 in the area of White St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Bette Lewis, age 37 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 08/05/17 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Qualek Dotts, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/05/17 in the area of E Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Najahee Tyler, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/07/17 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Donald Quarles, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/06/17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Christopher Rovinsky, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/06/17 in the area of Catherine St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Bryan Merz, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/07/17 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

John Pape, age 34 of Highlands was arrested on 08/07/17 in the area of Broad St for Possession of CDS and Hypo Syringe by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Christopher Auge, age 40 of Morrisville PA was arrested on 08/07/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Rodney Williams, age 52 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/07/17 in the area of Locust Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

William Loredo, age 25 of Ocean was arrested on 08/09/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Marijuana and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Rene Ramos-Villa, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/10/17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Obstructing the Administration of Law of Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Kimberly West, age 26 of Bridgewater was arrested on 08/11/17 in the area of Water St for Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Andrew Markoff, age 27 of Middletown was arrested on 08/11/17 in the area of Water St for DWI and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Yvette Barnes, age 34 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/10/17 in the area of Montgomery Terr for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Daniel Miesieski, age 38 of Bellville was arrested on 08/11/17 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl Darren M. McConnell.

Eleazar Aguirre-Salazar age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/12/17 in the area of Locust Ave for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Kathleen Kerwin, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/13/17 in the area of Riverside Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Ashley Werner, age 26 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/14/17 in the area of Riverside Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Alexandria Fers, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/15/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.