RUMSON: POLICE BLOTTER

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Rumson Police Department for June and July, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Arrests

6/3/17 – James Laughinghouse, 18, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Underage Possession of Alcohol in the area of Navesink Avenue.

 6/7/17 – Julia Mannion, 27, of Fair Haven was arrested by Sgt. Anthony Ciambrone for Contempt of Court at HQ.

 6/16/17 – Jack Kreutzberg, 18, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Possession of CDS in the area of Oakes Road.

6/23/17 – Brendan Ban, 19, of Rumson was arrested by S/O Thomas Hughes for Contempt of Court at HQ.

6/24/17 – Jodie Ritchie, 38, of Browns Mills was arrested by S/O Thomas Hughes for Contempt of Court in the area of Navesink Avenue.

6/29/17 – Sean Thompson, 18, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Richard Torres for Maintaining a Nuisance and Serving Alcoholic Beverages to Minors in the area of Pebble Hill Road.

7/2/17 – Leonardo Neves, 22, of Newark was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Possession of CDS and Possession of Paraphernalia in the area of Rumson Road.

7/5/17 – David Whelan, 28, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for DUI in the area of Heathcliff Road.

7/7/17 – A male juvenile, 17, of Shrewsbury was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Underage Possession of Alcohol in the area of Ridge Road.

7/10/17 – Robert Olshan, 25, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Daniel Campanella for Disorderly Conduct in the area of Carton Street.

7/23/17 – Edward Krol-Muma, 47, of Lake Hopatcong was arrested by S/O Jessica Caffey for Contempt of Court in the area of Ridge Road.

7/30/17 – A male juvenile, 17 of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Burglary, Obstructing the Administration of Law, and Resisting Arrest in the area of Rumson Road.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.  

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.
 
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
 
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 

