RED BANK: COASTAL FLOODING EXPECTED

Hurricane José is expected to affect the Greater Red Bank Green with moderate coastal flooding, wind and rain Tuesday.

The category 1 hurricane “may end up being a glorified nor’easter, without the snow,” according to the Weather Channel.

The National Weather Service says there’s a 70-percent chance of rain, beginning around 11 a.m. Between one-quarter and one-half inch is possible. Up to another quarter-inch may fall overnight, before partial sunshine returns Wednesday, according to the forecast.

Meantime, a coastal flood warning is in effect through 1 a.m. Wednesday. Higher-than-usual tides are expected at the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge at 9:02 a.m. and 9:18 p.m. Tuesday and 9:47 a.m. Wednesday. The borough has advised residents of low-lying areas to move vehicles to higher ground.